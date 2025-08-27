Dear Bonnie Henry

The Second in my Triptych. Breathtaking. Absolutely breathtaking.

Hieronymous Bosch The Garden of Earthly Delights : A typical late medieval triptych

I’ve taken the liberty of reposting Yolande’s presentation from.. Oh, I’d say October 2021… 🤔 If you’re not happy Yolande, please let me know and I’ll take it down immediately: Because like a lot of her stuff on YouTube, it mysteriously evaporated one fine day, as material questioning The Narrative on YouTube (along with Facebook, Twitter/X, LinkedIn, Quora; etc., etc.) frequently does. Yolande was 40 years old when she delivered this, and I have to say, she seems be wise beyond her years with it: As in about four decades wiser.

“What you’re doing, that what you’re complicit with, constitutes A Crime against Humanity and a violation of one of the most precious and most significant ethical frameworks, ever to have been established in the history of humanity; and that is the right to bodily autonomy and medical freedom.”

And Yolande, in her very delicate, gentle, restrained, utterly feminine fashion, utterly eviscerates Bonnie Henry and everything that happened during the Fraudemic. Her performance is High Art. Truly:

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to be aware that Big Pharma has complete indemnity for liability across The West for their vaccine products, has had it, since 1986. You take any vaccine and something bad happens, you can’t sue; and we’re not talking minor aches or pains, we’re talking among other things deafness, blindness, paralysis — sometimes total — massive autoimmune disorders and more than sometimes, “death”.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that the Covid Vaccinations were whipped up in under 8 months, with all safety protocols suspended.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that the Covid “vaccinations” were not traditional vaccines at all, but highly experimental genetic (“mRNA”) chemotherapies.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that in all experiments with mRNA since research began around 1990, that all the test animals died.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that in America, these concoctions had not been approved, were not licensed, had been released to the public under an Emergency Use Authorization.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that no independent testing was done by Health Canada.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that as such, they come under the provisions of International Law in the forms of The Geneva Conventions, The Helsinki Accords and The Nuremberg Code — the latter being subsumed in legislation in all Western Countries.

💣 It was Bonnie Henry’s job, to know that under the Nuremberg Code, any administration of such agents can only be done with “Informed Consent”; that without said “Informed Consent” a Crime Against Humanity has been committed that at one time carried the death penalty and to this day, automatic life imprisonment.

Instead, along with the rest of British Columbia government, indeed all governments in The West, she did everything in her power to whip up terror, hysteria and panic in the face of a phantom pathogen which — if it ever existed and I very much have my doubts — seemed to have a mortality rate of 0.03%.

This is the depth of mendacity, malfeasance, complicity and monumental corruption that is now the foundation of all our lives. For a few months there in British Columbia, we were living in a tyranny just about on a par with what went down in Bolshevik Russia. Literally somewhere between Stages 5 - 7 of Genocide Progression. Small surprise there, really. This monumental outrage, this grotesque, monstrous fraud, that should have been outhouse-stinking obvious to anyone with a functioning intelligence… And yet 98% of the population, sucked it right up, and along with Bonnie Henry’s appalling performance was the appalling performance of most of humanity, forcibly reminding me of something I read somewhere, that at the height of the Witch Craze in Europe, there were villages and towns in Germany entirely depopulated of their women.

I guess, I can only assume, that the fraud was so total, so all-encompassing; government, the medical profession, the media, the academy; I can’t think of a dozen politicians across The West that spoke out against it — that any possible cognitive dissonance was obliterated; most people couldn’t see it because they wouldn’t dare see it: The Covid-19 Fraudemic, like The Witch Craze, was literally a Demonic Visitation on humanity. 98% of us were utterly blinded to the truth.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Henry is right down there with the likes of Aileen Wuornos, Karla Holmolka and Elizabeth Bathory. But she remains Chief Provincial Health Officer. June 30 of this year along with 83 other reprobates she was invested into the Order of Canada for her role in the Covid Bloodbath. Like Joseph Mengele she likely will never be apprehended. She will never be held to account.

But at this point at the very least, why isn’t Bonnie Henry – along with a host of other utterly venal degenerates – shackled naked to the floor of a rat-infested dungeon, awaiting her appointment with The Stake?

The third panel of my Triptych along with an attempted explication should be uploaded tomorrow, and it will be a “doozie”…

Auf Wiedersehen…

Captain Roy Harkness