The Forbidden History of Zionism

“So the Third Temple is not just a building, it is a physical manifesation of an ideology that requires subjugation of The West and the countries of it, and the ignition of a global Holy War to achieve its destiny.

Now, to wrap all this up and the hardest pill to swallow and what some people just will not be able to comprehend, but in their eyes the United States is actually a far greater long-term threat to them than Iran ever could be. And the reason for that is a strong independent Christian America — in a perfect world — is the only thing standing in the way of total global hegemony. The goal was always to use the United States as a host and to suck it dry of its wealth and military power and then destroy it. They know that they are on a clock, that the people are waking up, so if they lose control of America before they are ready, that will be their biggest downfall. That, is why they are accelerating so hard for war in Iran right now.

Israel’s mission is not to be a vulnerable litle democracy in the desert... no, no, no. Their mission is to become the world’s central hub, the Eurasian continent is very important to geopolitics; they want to be the world’s next Superpower as they prepare for the return of their messiah, who — let’s be honest — fits the Christian description of The Antichrist. They cannot welcome this false messiah while depending on the West for life support. They require complete dominance and to rise, America must fall.

So, look around you: America is already imploding. We are collapsing from decadence and cultural decline and a total loss of identity. Around 60% of Americans are struggling just to pay the rent [Capt Roy: In my case it’s 82% of my take-home pay]. AI is replacing the White Collar Class. Our major cities look like the third world. Homelessness is rampant, drugs are everywhere, child trafficking continues to happen unchecked.

That is the goal.

They have spent decades using Hollywood to program us for this exact moment; they have normalized degeneracy and now they are programming us for the collapse: Notice how all these “end-of-the-world” movies that we have nowadays, for example the “Civil War” movie that came out a couple of years ago, which was very mediocre, I watched it myself and I was like “...this movie’s kinda dogshit...” They never show Americans coming together to rebuild. That is what Americans do. Look at us after 9/11; we re-united; we said “Hey: Uncle Sam has your name on the top of his list, and Liberty is coming and she’s shaking her fist.” What a great song, that just gets me going. I don’t really even listen to Country Music too much, but that song? Total patriotic classic. Unfortunately it was used and hijacked by the Neocon movement for Israel but, anyways, still a great song in and of itself.

Anyways. Notice how these movies show us splitting into factions and turning into savages and killing each other. They’re just planting the seeds of division deep into your subconscious. This is not a joke, I think the programming is real, so, when the Empire falls and they are ensuring it will because they need Israel’s total hegemony over the world, they have programmed us basically to point our guns at each other rather than at the people who did this to us.

So it’s time to stop the gaslighting, it’s time to call this what it is, it’s an adversarial influence that has captured our government and weaponised our religion and hollowed out our nation. It is definitely not, “God’s Plan for America”, to be a sacrificial lamb. It’s not prophecy for us to go broke, serving a foreign interest. That’s just politicial strategy and it’s a strategy that has been running circles around us for decades now. The truth is America has been captured by an interest group that is not our own, and the only way to get our country back is to name the problem, acknowledge the reality and stop apologising for putting our own people first. It is time to stop the bleeding. It’s time to stop the endless wars, and it’s time to bring our boys home to fix our own house. If that makes the lobbyists in DC uncomfortable, then good. I don’t care about their comfort, I care about the comfort of my people and their country.

Okay guys. That’s all for today.”