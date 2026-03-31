Canada is completely finished..

Except I wouldn’t have used the words “finished” or “cooked”. (Original here.) Even if admittedly my choice would begin with the letter “f”… 🤨

This… THIS!? Was the just-concluded New Democratic Leadership convention⁉️ Kafka wouldn’t make this shit up. 🤨 Without a word of exaggeration this is straight out of Monty Python… But in the Cultural Marxist Peoples’ Paradise (non-Zionist Christian Whites excepted of course) of Woke Canuckistan you’re risking serious prison time if you so much as speak out against this lunacy.

Francis: Why are you always on about women, Stan? Stan: I want to be one. Reg: …What? Stan: I want to be a woman. From now on I want you all to call me Loretta. Reg: …What?! Stan: It’s my right as a man. Judith: Why do you want to be Loretta, Stan? Stan: I want to have babies. Reg: You want to have babies?!?!?! Stan: It’s every man’s right to have babies if he wants them. Reg: But you can’t have babies! Stan: Don’t you oppress me! Reg: I’m not oppressing you, Stan: You haven’t got a womb. Where’s the fetus going to gestate? You going to keep it in a box? Stan: (Starts crying...)

How is this conference of the People’s Front of Judea at the Jerusalem Colosseum during the Children’s Matinee around 33 AD any different from the NDP Leadership Convention of March 2026 AD? IT ISN’T‼️😱💣 Except the Python crew were attempting to be funny… 🤔 Meanwhile these febrile nitwits hold majority governments in British Columbia and Manitoba, are the Official Opposition in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. 😱😱😱

We are so doomed…

Captain Roy Harkness