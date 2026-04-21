Mission Accomplished

Bronisław Karwowski (1924–2018), pseudonym “Grom,” was a Polish Major in the Polish Army and a decorated veteran of the Home Army (AK) during World War II and the post-war anti-communist underground (National Armed Forces, NZW).

Military Service : He joined the underground resistance in 1942 , engaging in intelligence, weapon collection, and distributing underground press. After escaping a Nazi transport in 1944 , he fought in partisan units against German forces and later served in the anti-communist insurgency under the pseudonym “Zbych.”

Persecution : Arrested by communist authorities in 1948 , he was sentenced to 10 years in prison (later reduced to 4) for his resistance activities, serving time in Wronki Prison . His convictions were officially annulled in 1991 .

Final Act : In August 2018 , at age 94 and despite serious illness, he walked his granddaughter Joanna down the aisle at her wedding in Białystok, an act widely publicized as his “final mission.” He died two days later, on September 1, 2018 , the 79th anniversary of the German invasion of Poland.

Honors: He was posthumously and previously awarded numerous decorations, including the Knight’s Cross of the Order of the Rebirth of Poland and the Cross of the National Armed Deed.

I discovered this YouTube short purely by accident a few days ago. I have no idea who Bronisław Karwowski was; this was the first time I’d ever heard of him. Another member of The Greatest Generation has passed, and yes, he passed 8 years ago. If you’re not weeping uncontrollably by the end of this brief presentation, you have no soul.

Rest in peace Grom. You were and are an example to all of us.…

PS: War hero’s final act of bravery