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Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Global Energy Collapse and the Coming Economic Shock

Mike Adams Interviews Matt Bracken
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Apr 22, 2026

Further to my post this morning of Duckstreet Studios latest;

Here is an interview from The Health Ranger to illustrate and amplify that wee ditty; give you some idea what “The Demons in Charge” are up to, have planned for us.

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com

- Matt Bracken on the Global Energy Crisis (0:01)

- The Impact of the Energy Crisis on Global Economics (4:03)

- Trump’s Actions and the Potential for War (8:21)

- The Role of Israel and the US Navy’s Actions (11:14)

- The Future of Global Conflict and Economic Impact (13:36)

- The Role of Negotiators and the US Government (28:32)

- The Importance of Historical Analogies (30:10)

- The Impact of US Actions on International Relations (30:27)

- The Role of Technology in Modern Conflict (30:50)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Planning (31:43)

Must I belabour the point? Get fit. Get skilled. Build community; look to your “preps”. The time is growing very short.

Ta-ta For Now…
Captain Roy Harkness

PS And oh yes, and one more time: Don’t believe a word the Government or the Media tells you about anything. 🙄

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