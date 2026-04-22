Global Energy Collapse and the Coming Economic Shock

Further to my post this morning of Duckstreet Studios latest;

Here is an interview from The Health Ranger to illustrate and amplify that wee ditty; give you some idea what “The Demons in Charge” are up to, have planned for us.

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com - Matt Bracken on the Global Energy Crisis (0:01) - The Impact of the Energy Crisis on Global Economics (4:03) - Trump’s Actions and the Potential for War (8:21) - The Role of Israel and the US Navy’s Actions (11:14) - The Future of Global Conflict and Economic Impact (13:36) - The Role of Negotiators and the US Government (28:32) - The Importance of Historical Analogies (30:10) - The Impact of US Actions on International Relations (30:27) - The Role of Technology in Modern Conflict (30:50) - The Importance of Preparedness and Planning (31:43)

Must I belabour the point? Get fit. Get skilled. Build community; look to your “preps”. The time is growing very short.

Ta-ta For Now…

Captain Roy Harkness

PS And oh yes, and one more time: Don’t believe a word the Government or the Media tells you about anything. 🙄