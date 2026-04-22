Global Energy Collapse and the Coming Economic Shock

Further to my post this morning of Duckstreet Studios latest;
Here is an interview from The Health Ranger to illustrate and amplify that wee ditty; give you some idea what “The Demons in Charge” are up to, have planned for us.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Matt Bracken on the Global Energy Crisis (0:01)
- The Impact of the Energy Crisis on Global Economics (4:03)
- Trump’s Actions and the Potential for War (8:21)
- The Role of Israel and the US Navy’s Actions (11:14)
- The Future of Global Conflict and Economic Impact (13:36)
- The Role of Negotiators and the US Government (28:32)
- The Importance of Historical Analogies (30:10)
- The Impact of US Actions on International Relations (30:27)
- The Role of Technology in Modern Conflict (30:50)
- The Importance of Preparedness and Planning (31:43)
Must I belabour the point? Get fit. Get skilled. Build community; look to your “preps”. The time is growing very short.
Ta-ta For Now…
Captain Roy Harkness
PS And oh yes, and one more time: Don’t believe a word the Government or the Media tells you about anything. 🙄