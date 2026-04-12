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♪♫♪♫♬ Open the Strait — Or I Will ♪♫♪♫♬

Donald Trump sings Reggae
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Apr 12, 2026

What can I say? I found this on YouTube, downloaded it at once… (I’m working on a longer post, “The Base Master of Treachery”, but this doesn’t fit that one so well..) Donald doing the vocal solo, Tulsi Gabbard on lead guitar, Bibi Netanyahu (as always) supporting everything on bass, Pete Hegseth on drums… 😝

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk in the audience, sharing a joint… 😶‍🌫️🌿 Sorry but I’m not sure who the luminaries are dancing “the Limbo” 🤔

And two days later of course, it was gone. “yt-dlp” is a marvelous little tool, it’s free — and whenever you see anything interesting on YouTube? Save it. May not be there the day after…

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