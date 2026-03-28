Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript992818Tired of WinningBy Duckstreet StudiosCapt. Roy HarknessMar 28, 2026992818ShareTranscriptSean Naughton's DuckStreetStudios. Visit DuckStreet.ukDuckstreet Studios’ latest, and a departure from the ubiquitous John AG hologram. Tired of winning? This cataclysm is just getting started… 😱🙄 In hoc signo vinces,Captain Roy HarknessDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsThe Black Gate OpensMar 26 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Land of ShadowMar 20 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Voice of SarumanMar 19 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Mouth of SauronMar 16 • Capt. Roy HarknessTwo Weeks to Flatten Iran: Cyber False Flags & CIA Cancer CureMar 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Doom of MandosMar 14 • Capt. Roy HarknessOf the Darkening of ValinorMar 13 • Capt. Roy Harkness