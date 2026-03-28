Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Tired of Winning

By Duckstreet Studios
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Mar 28, 2026
Sean Naughton's DuckStreetStudios. Visit DuckStreet.uk

Duckstreet Studios’ latest, and a departure from the ubiquitous John AG hologram. Tired of winning? This cataclysm is just getting started… 😱🙄

In hoc signo vinces,
Captain Roy Harkness

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