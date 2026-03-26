Via Global Military Update and GM-Update

Drums rolled and fires leaped up. The great doors of the Black Gate swung back wide. Out of it streamed a great host as swiftly as swirling waters when a sluice is lifted. The Captains mounted again and rode back, and from the host of Mordor there went up a jeering yell. Dust rose smothering the air, as from nearby there march up an army of Easterlings that had waited by the signal in the shadows of Ered Lithui beyond the further Tower. Down from the hills on either side of the Morannon poured Orcs innumerable. The men of the West were trapped, and soon, all about the grey mounds where they stood, forces ten times and more than ten times their match would ring them in a sea of enemies. Sauron had taken the proffered bait in jaws of steel. Little time was left to Aragorn for the ordering of his battle. Upon the one hill he stood with Gandalf, and there fair and desperate was raised the banner of the Tree and Stars. Upon the other hill hard by stood the banners of Rohan and Dol Amroth, White Horse and Silver Swan. And about each hill a ring was made facing all ways, bristling with spear and sword. But in the front towards Mordor where the first bitter assault would come there stood the sons of Elrond on the left with the Dúnedain about them, and on the right the Prince Imrahil with the men of Dol Amroth tall and fair, and picked men of the Tower of Guard. The wind blew, and the trumpets sang, and arrows whined; but the sun now climbing towards the South was veiled in the reeks of Mordor, and through a threatening haze it gleamed, remote, a sullen red, as if it were the ending of the day, or the end maybe of all the world of light. And out of the gathering mirk the Nazgûl came with their cold voices crying words of death; and then all hope was quenched. — JRR Tolkien: The Return of the King; Chapter 10, “The Black Gate Opens”

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Sources:

💣 https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/16/765465/sejjil2-iran-two-stage-solid-fuel-missile-become-israel-nightmare

💣 https://timesofislamabad.com/09-03-2026/iran-strikes-israels-critical-energy-infrastructure-tel-aviv-plunged-into-darkness/

💣 https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/24/765801/Israeli-shelters-legitimate-targets-if-Iran-s-residential-areas-attacked-IRGC

💣 https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_Strait_of_Hormuz_crisis

💣 https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/h1dyauacbg

💣 https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/25/765815/Iran-war-Israel-United-States-attacks-IRGC

My personal take on this story?

For those who complained of my earlier posts using the John AG Hologram, take a look at what Mike Adams, Gerald Celente, Douglas MacGregor, Jeffrey Sachs or Michael Yon are saying — just for a start. Some you’ll find on YouTube, some you’ll find on Bitchute. Michael Yon you’ll find here on Substack:

Give me time I can find you dozens more: They’re pretty much in agreement with everything John AG says…

My casting of the forces of Mordor as the good guys may seem ironic, but I’m sure that’s how Israelis right now are viewing Iran; then again casting Israel in the role of “The Men of the West” is an absolute travesty; and let me be quite clear on this point: I have absolutely no sympathy for Israel or the Israelis, having perpetrated an unrelenting genocide of innocent people since The Nakba began on November 30, 1947… Whining unceasingly about their precious “Holocaust” whilst doing so; Israeli soldiers celebrating the shooting of pregnant Palestinian women as a “two for one!”, IDF snipers crowing over shooting children, Israelis gathering on lawn chairs to watch the carnage from a safe distance while doing barbeques, Palestinians — and protesters such as Rachel Corrie — being run over with bulldozers, or such false flags as the deliberate attempt to sink the USS Liberty and pin the blame on the Egyptians…

… and all that, was before the Mossad-instigated false flag of October 7, 2023, and Gaza, the world’s largest open-air concentration camp, reduced to a moonscape...

The destruction of Tel Aviv? It looks GOOD on them.. 🤨

I’ll finish with another post of John AG, this one from WW3 Global Watch, and lastly the warning of Robert Louis Stevenson I issued to several Israeli Substack subscribers just before they blocked me: