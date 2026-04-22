Witkoff and Kushner Blues

Another instant classic by:

Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Two key but behind-the-scenes players in the ruin and devastation shortly to be visited upon humanity. Anyone noticed lately, the price at the pumps of gasoline and diesel? They’ll get much higher shortly, and even if that senile lunatic Donald Trump had the sense to do right now, what has to be done? i.e., Issue a massive apology to Iran, extend at least some token compensation to them although America can’t begin to pay for all of it; withdraw the US military, and wash his bloody hands of bloody Israel? We’re still facing economic catastrophe.

But he won’t do that, because backing down was never his style and — besides being one himself — he has far too many rapacious, murderous, money-grubbing hobgoblins like Steve and Jared goading him on.

Soon, very soon, massive petrochemical shortages, massive fertilizer shortages, consequent massive food shortages because the farmers will have nothing to grow their crops with. And you should know whom to thank, for this worldwide manufactured catastrophe in the style of The Holodomor.

Medea informs me the Jews will repent as a nation and turn to Christ some time during The Tribulation… Oddly, that’s a detail the Christian Zionists consistently omit in their schedule of demolishing the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, pursuant to rebuilding The Temple after slaughtering their genetically-enhanced Red Heifer. 🤔

Guess then, we needn’t hold our breath for Christ’s second coming; humility and contrition amongst far too many other things, do not come easy to The Chosen... What was I writing earlier about “ofermōd” and “hubris”? 🙄

Nonetheless:

Until next time…

Captain Roy Harkness