Worldwide Terror Script, Digital ID Rollout & Trump’s Pfizer Deal

Further to my spur-of-the-moment post of I guess now, yesterday afternoon. My Brother-from-another-mother, Barry Varkel of South Africa, proffered this comment:

Greetings Capt Harkness, In one of my favourite movies, Talk Radio, directed by Oliver Stone, leading character Barry Champlain who plays a late-night radio talk-show host says to his listeners: “Yes, the world is a terrible place. Yes, cancer and garbage disposals will get you. Yes, a war is coming. Yes, the world is shot to hell and you’re all goners. Everything’s screwed up and you like it that way don’t you? You’re fascinated by the gory details. You’re mesmerised by your own fear. You revel in floods and car accidents, unstoppable diseases. You’re happiest when others are in pain. That’s where I come in, isn’t it? I’m here to lead you by the hands through the dark forest of your own hatred and anger and humiliation. I’m providing a public service. You’re so scared. You’re like a little child under the covers. You’re afraid of the boogeyman, but you can’t live without him.”. I choose life, Capt Harkness. I’m ten years younger than you but male longevity is 77 in my family so I have 23 years left. I cannot function forever under the dark cloud of the boogeyman. I have enough darkness to deal with 10 hours a day 5 days a week in the shitty business of law. Over and out.

I offered this in response:

Your point being? I donno Barry, nothing I’ve read in history, nothing I’ve read in literature, has even begun to prepare me for what I’ve lived through in the past 10 years and I’m sure you have a similar story... And it seems all I have to deal with it are Prayer and Meditation and, well... as far as Reality informs, my Savior died in hideous agony 2,000 years ago and as Arthur Koestler archly remarked, “God has left the receiver off the hook, and we’re running out of time.” I sure hope there are spiritual entities working in our favor. But they’re sure as Hell being real discrete about it. sMy darling wife “Medea” is certain the rapture will happen soon and we’ll both be taken up in it, swell if so. All I know is I never thought The Book of Revelation was meant to be an instruction manual. PS And I’m out of here in 40 minutes to do a lovely Graveyard shift. Thank God it’s my Friday...

We all of us in The West seem to be submerged in a evermore seething maelstrom. I’m gathering the legislation being worked on in the early days of Mark Carnage’s tenure is already foreboding; enactments to censor the Internet; more useless intrusive firearm legislation; Digital IDs hard-on-the-heels of Keir Starmer’s abomination. Apparently opposition in the UK is intense, and gathering steam, but the government there as everywhere and as per usual, is paying no attention.

But as Barry said: Somehow, we have to choose life, and hope. As for Steve Eyes’ latest? He comments thus:

Trump praises Pfizer’s CEO and pushes “eternal peace” in the Middle East. Laura Loomer predicts terror just as the UK launches Digital ID trials and a Yom Kippur attack becomes the perfect pretext for biometric lockdowns. From Britain’s 15-minute cities to Hong Kong’s 60,000 new AI cameras, the whole planet is syncing up to install the same digital fence, one wallet, one scan, one leash. Variant Stratus rolls in as the chemtrail-style cover for vaccine fallout and global cancer spikes while Pfizer’s new $70 billion Trump-backed deal prepares the next forced-injection era. Canada’s ostrich cull shows exactly how they’ll handle human outbreaks, killing dissenters and rewarding obedience. All roads lead back to Bibi, the Antichrist’s favorite puppet, running propaganda through Big Tech to sell famine as peace and genocide as security.

You can watch him on the following platforms, you can help him out financially.. I’ll be sending him $50 very shortly. Meanwhile it’s 20 minutes to one in the morning.. 5 and a half hours to go before heading home to Melatonin and Benadryl to sleep through the day till hopefully 2 in the afternoon. Drugged oblivion is better than no oblivion. In the meantime, Gonzalo Lira’s words of parting:

“Understand what’s going on…”

Captain Roy Harkness

PS Think I’ll watch Talk Radio: Kill a couple of hours and hopefully keep me awake…🤔

Watch on Rumble

Watch on Odysee

Watch on X

“Eyes Wide Open” Coffee Blend

Send me mail!

PO Box 29113

Kelowna RPO

Okanagan Mission, BC

Canada

V1W 4A7

PayChute

Paypal

GoGetFunding

GiveSendGo

Patreon

SubscribeStar

E-Transfer E-mail

Donate Crypto! Crypto wallets:

Bitcoin

Ethereum: 0x9d1839b3642DA6894ed648b8aA66fd939Fb1436F

XRP

SHIB: 0x48Af3B0d50462F976e51dE3366F13289F1537D80

DOGE

Donate Monero