Everyone Is Noticing

Actually I’d hazard, “no they’re not”🤨: Off doing a raft of shopping yesterday. I observed 6 masked morons; one drove up and parked his car, mask on, no passengers, windows rolled up; one behind the counter at Staples, when she said to me “I can serve you” I curtly replied “No”, and walked away.

Here in The Democratic Socialist People’s Paradise of Woke Canuckistan, Mark Carnage and friends are busy drafting legislation to take away our internet access if we displease them, and to incarcerate us in the style of Keir Starmer if we say or post anything they don’t like. Digital IDs I suspect are next. Possession of firearms? That’s done, or just about. They haven’t murdered the ostriches yet, but that decision is pending…

According to Brave’s AI:

As of October 16, 2025, the situation at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, remains in a state of legal and public standoff, with the fate of the farm’s 400 ostriches pending a decision from the Supreme Court of Canada. The birds are currently safe from culling after the Supreme Court granted an interim stay of execution, allowing them to survive through the Thanksgiving weekend and beyond while the court considers whether to hear the farm’s appeal.

“Whether to hear the farm’s appeal” … 🙄💩

I took a couple of days off work this week due to exhaustion, I think it’s stress due to a ventilator unit parked 10 feet away from my post, emitting a howl about as loud as a jet engine at full throttle, I get through my shift with earplugs jammed in my ears far as they will go, but it’s not pleasant, and 8 months of it I guess, caught up to me a little. My friend Howard opined however: “You may have Covid. Tiredness is a symptom”. I texted back “Covid doesn’t exist Howard.” His response? “Ok”

Showed that to Medea who said “He’s lost.” 🕳

Just like “Covid” is a scam, “Bird Flu” is a scam. The PCR Test “proving” the ostriches had/have “Bird Flu” is also a scam (97% false positives / was never intended to be a diagnostic tool), but when the decision comes down, the Supreme Court will approve the murder of these creatures because they’re a bunch of Woke Morons who haven’t the faintest clue about biology. I suspect the wretched Robert Hoogland can attest to that...

Meanwhile in 2017 Justin Castreau’s approval on our behalf of the UN Compact on Migration remains in effect, $82,000 tax-free to each and every illegal migrant who chooses to come here, for as long as they choose to stay here.

Suddenly I’ve been keeping close track as of October 14, of the trending prices of silver and gold, guesstimated same to the end of the month. My chart so far looks like this:

Ben Garrison’s take was a little more graphic:

January of this year silver was Cdn. $43.99/ounce, gold $3,982.30/ounce… Surge only began late September… But gold will be Cdn. $7,000/ounce, silver $100/ounce in just under 2 weeks, mark my words. 🤔

And it seems, doesn’t matter what country you’re in, who you vote for, no matter what they say on the stump; once elected they at once carry on the catastrophic WEF-Fronted / Rothschild Crime Syndicate-Backed policies perpetrated by the previous crew of poisonous snakes. You know the policies I mean: The Kalergi Plan, White Replacement (if not genocide), destruction of our cultures, extinguishment of Christianity, support for the Slaughter State of Israel, hyperinflation, social collapse, imposition of digital IDs, CBDCs, 15-minute cities, Chinese-style Social Credit, etc., etc., etc… 🙄

Right Wing Conspiracy Theories? The paranoid ravings of a nutter on my part? Look around you. Look what’s gone down the past 15 years at least. According to Joe Rogan, 12,000 people arrested in the UK for two years or more.

For Facebook posts⁉️😱

In times such as ours, as our Lord and Saviour warned: “Arm yourselves, flee the cities”. Too bad the Federal Government has banned our right to bear arms, never mind The Bill of Rights of 1689 (part of Canadian Law!), too bad the British Columbia’s NDP Government is surreptitiously ceding the province back to “The First Nations” just as fast as they quietly and underhandedly can, thus there’s nowhere short of Alberta, Washington, Idaho or Wyoming we can realistically flee to; and those with any real estate holdings here, like I was in 2017, may be in for a Truly Nasty Surprise.

“And no-one seems to notice, no-one seems to care…”*

Captain Roy Harkness

