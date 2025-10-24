This is without a doubt the most important video I have ever reposted. Dr. Wolf (she prefers “Naomi” I’m told 😘) step-by-step analyses the progress of the Covid Scamdemic and the continuing fallout from the Lethal Injections; plausibly demonstrates that the depopulation and destruction of Western Civilization and White Genocide are not lunatic “Conspiracy Theories” but are being implemented as part of well-developed policies created by such institutions as The United Nations, The World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization — and the shadowy, demonic individuals and agencies manipulating them.

I gather to this day, our Chief Provincial Health Officer “Butcher Bonnie” Henry, continues to voice scant patience for the unvaccinated. Brave’s AI offers this assessment; the words of which demonstrate the utter falsity of most Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Wolf offers flat — and amply documented — contradiction to everything our politicians, media and medical fraternity have been telling us:

Dr. Bonnie Henry has consistently expressed limited patience with individuals who are unvaccinated, particularly within healthcare settings, emphasizing the risks posed by vaccine hesitancy to public health and vulnerable populations. In July 2021, she stated she had “very little patience” for unvaccinated healthcare workers, underscoring the necessity of vaccination to protect patients and maintain system integrity. This stance was reinforced by her criticism of misinformation campaigns that falsely claim vaccines affect fertility or pose risks during pregnancy, which she described as “common lies” designed to incite fear. She also highlighted the moral distress felt by healthcare workers witnessing preventable severe illness and hospitalizations among the unvaccinated. While she acknowledged the need for education to address vaccine hesitancy, especially in high-risk environments like long-term care, she ultimately deemed mandatory vaccination necessary when unvaccinated staff contributed to ongoing outbreaks and compromised patient safety. Her position has remained firm, advocating for booster doses and continued vigilance, even as the pandemic evolved.

What would you call this? “Denial”? “Cognitive Dissonance”? “Doublethink”? 😱

I think “Inexcusable” will do. 🤔

Drs. Bonnie Henry and Theresa Tam (Chief Public Health Officer of Canada) have both been awarded “The Order of Canada”. If the original provisions of The Nuremberg Code obtained, they both should hang for the Crimes Against Humanity they knowingly committed, millions of times over: 98% of British Columbia’s population took the Covid Lethal Injection, an untested, undocumented (far as we were concerned), unlicensed, experimental genetic chemotherapy agent — this is NOT a vaccine! — pretty much on Bonnie Henry’s say-so. And the dreadful truth is, worldwide and with less than a dozen exceptions ALL the politicians, pharmaceutical executives, leading bureaucrats of our Government Health Agencies… should hang. The case against them is open-and-shut. They knew what they were doing; it was their jobs to know. As Naomi said, this is hands down the most heinous crime in human history, what the Nazis were accused of in comparison is picayune.

In the words of Prostetnic Vogon Jeltz, Captain of the Vogon Constructor Fleet, “Stop whatever you’re doing and pay attention!” (I have to inject some levity into this cataclysmic conversation🙄).

Until Next Time…

Captain Roy Harkness