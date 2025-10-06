Loxism, the Talmud and Christian Zionism

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript993Loxism, the Talmud and Christian ZionismDiscussion between David Kurten and Mads PalsvigCapt. Roy HarknessOct 06, 2025993ShareTranscriptOriginal on YouTube. In the words of Augustine of Hippo: “tolle, lege”.Except in this case it’s more I suppose, “tolle, vide.” “Understand, what’s going on…” 🤔Captain Roy HarknessDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsWorldwide Terror Script, Digital ID Rollout & Trump’s Pfizer Deal22 hrs ago • Capt. Roy HarknessEurope on FireOct 5 • Capt. Roy HarknessBill C-8 Allows The Government To Ban You From The InternetOct 2 • Capt. Roy HarknessCanada LAUNCHES DIGITAL ID!Oct 1 • Capt. Roy HarknessTylenol Psy Op, World Wars, Digital ID Prison & The Snake Eyes ScriptSep 28 • Capt. Roy HarknessCharlie Kirk And The Mossad Assassins Sep 22 • Capt. Roy HarknessEverybody's talkin' about the Jews nowSep 22 • Capt. Roy Harkness