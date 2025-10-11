Bill C-8: THE POWER TO SHUT YOU DOWN

A recent presentation by “Clyde Do Something”. He is somewhat fortunate, he has American Citizenship, he can fly out of here to a Red State. Too bad about his Japanese wife, hope they can get that fixed somehow… 🤔

And quickly, for their sakes…

Nineteen Eighty-Four, as conceived and written, not by George Orwell, but Franz Kafka. That’s the reality we live in, in this Third World Shithole, under WEF-Tool Mark Carnage and The Lieberals. And all it took, after 9 years of Justin Castreau’s disgraceful and disastrous regime — and Mark Carnage was the puppeter manipulating Castreau for much of it — was for Carnage to play on the populace’ fears of Donald Trump making Canada “The 51st State”! 🤪 As HL Menken wrote, Lo! Those many years ago…

“There is no underestimating the intelligence of the voting public.” 🙄

My question to any other Canadian reading this is “Do you want to live in a country where the only people allowed to have guns are the police and the military, in which the government runs things by dictat, IOW Cabinet Orders-in-Council? A country in which things that you might own which were perfectly legal are now suddenly illegal and possession of which could now get you five years imprisonment?

The answer should be a no-brainer. We’re not as far gone as Bolshevik Russia with their mass arrests in the middle of the night, people frogmarched to the police station, made to strip naked, and shot. But we’re getting there. And frankly, 3 years after the Covid Fraudemic? After what I experienced during that orchestrated lunacy? Far as I’m concerned most people in this country are so fucking stupid they’ll richly deserve it; the best thing I can say about my own situation? At 66 with any luck I won’t be here much longer and it wasn’t much of a life anyway…

Pretty damned sad, isn’t it? 😒

I’ll be looking into Starlink and a satellite phone (I think “Sat123” are the people Mike Adams recommended), how I’ll afford these things on a security guard’s wages I can’t imagine, but this is the desperate reality people in Canada had better wake up to PDQ and grasp: The governments Federal and Provincial — and quite probably Municipal — are tools in the hands of the Globalists. Our politicians are all bought. These agencies and individuals are not our friends, they do not mean well by us.

I’ll be heading down to Russell Books later to get a copy of Franz Kafka’s The Trial… Look to your “preps” everyone.

Until next time…

Captain Roy Harkness