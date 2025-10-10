Alberta & Saskatchewan JUST DECLARED U.S. Statehood — Canada in CHAOS!

Found this by accident while my shift is winding down.. And here I am, stuck in British Columbia.. 😥 OTOH if this were serious, this northern version of California would be forced to join.

Alas, watching “Canadian Zone’s” presentation, seems like so much hot air. 😭

But, “Hope springs eternal”: After 9 years of Justin Castreau and now that the Eminence Grise behind Castreau’s catastrophic policies is running this shit show, I’m done, I’ve had enough; this so-called country is a basket case, it’s done. At least as an American I would have the slender protections of the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 14th Amendments…

Farewell — for the moment…

Captain Roy Harkness