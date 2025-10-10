Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
12
6

Alberta & Saskatchewan JUST DECLARED U.S. Statehood — Canada in CHAOS!

By Canadian Zone
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Oct 10, 2025
12
6
Share
Transcript

Found this by accident while my shift is winding down.. And here I am, stuck in British Columbia.. 😥 OTOH if this were serious, this northern version of California would be forced to join.

Alas, watching “Canadian Zone’s” presentation, seems like so much hot air. 😭

But, “Hope springs eternal”: After 9 years of Justin Castreau and now that the Eminence Grise behind Castreau’s catastrophic policies is running this shit show, I’m done, I’ve had enough; this so-called country is a basket case, it’s done. At least as an American I would have the slender protections of the 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 14th Amendments…

Farewell — for the moment…
Captain Roy Harkness

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture