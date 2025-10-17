Silver Hits All-Time High, Yen Collapses, The Great Reset Has Begun And The Psyops Continue

Probably the most useful book on the Occult, The Paranormal, Spiritualism and Parapsychology I have read is George Hansen’s The Trickster and the Paranormal; it’s dense, it’s scholarly, took me three tries before I finally managed it. I eventually wore my copy out, better get a new one. I mention this because Jeff Berwick would appear to be the quintessential Trickster, and something else most people wouldn’t begin to get a grip on is the spiritual aspect of what’s been going down for the past 5 years; and just because I say “spiritual” I don’t mean anything holy, or well-meaning: It’s not even remotely well-meaning; moreover one doesn’t need to be “spiritual” to be a “trickster”.

Both Jeff and Ana talk a pretty good line, they’re engaging, even charming, and their perspective is right up my alley…

Jun 27 Are the super-bold claims of an experimental Tesla technology wonder product outlandish and reckless? Is this technology genuinely scientifically grounded? Where are the invisible product technical details and proof of practical function? Or is it just a fancy named pseudo-gizmo hidden in a box? Worse still, are these two people merely Con Artists pushing another ‘cure-all’ healthcare scam? Or is this fantastical presentation the work of hidden genius? Which of these two scenarios seems more likely (when at least one of these two people has ‘form’ for previous historical scam controversies ... such as the Galts Gulch Chile scam)? Is this now an extravagant business opportunity and get-rich-quick scheme that preys on the toxic aftermath of the globalist ‘Covid’ scam? An enterprise scam on top of a mountain of fascist government scams? Lots of urgent questions that need answers!

Querying Brave AI on the “Galts Gulch Chile Scam” returned this, the first of four paragraphs 🤨:

Galt’s Gulch Chile was a proposed residential community near Curacaví, Chile, envisioned as a libertarian retreat inspired by Ayn Rand’s novel Atlas Shrugged. The project was initially led by principals John Cobin, Germán Eyzaguirre, Jeff Berwick (The Dollar Vigilante), and Kenneth Dale Johnson. Johnson allegedly used a series of broken promises, contracts, and fraudulent maneuvers to seize 100% ownership and control of the project, despite investing zero capital of his own.

A couple of years back Jeff was flogging “escape” properties in Nicaragua and while the living might be cheap and pleasant enough, like all the Central American republics, Nicaragua is not noted for its stability. (And I think I’d prefer Ecuador or Argentina to be quite honest anyway.🤔) If you bought one of those properties you might also want to have invested in a pilot’s licence and a small floatplane in case you need to get out of there in a hurry!

While I have to admit, this looks pretty sweet, the adverb here is “looks”…

And then there’s his Tesla machine. U$ 11,000, even in these inflationary times still a fair chunk of change for most of us. OTOH I did some digging around and eventually found this “Tesla Machine” available for about a 10th of the price:

Have to admit, I’m rather tempted, and there’s the added bonus, if it’s a scam, I’m only out U$139.95! 😁

BTAIM, Nigel also had this to say:

I almost don’t know where to start in commenting on this because it’s now ringing so many alarm bells in my head – thanks to a learned friend who alerted me and caused me to carefully rethink my position. There are highly questionable concerns, dubious considerations, nagging confusion over multiple angles in this new duo proposition. What’s next? A ‘medbed’ or a time machine? And at what cost? For the few but not the many? This alleged ‘Tesla’ technology product is not cheap as you point out. It’s a high risk proposition for anyone who dares to buy into it. Is it an empty feel-good placebo box? Who knows? It pains me to say it but the whole thing now screams “scam alert” to me. In bold. Whilst there are grave concerns about potential nanotech pollution in our blood (and I have followed much of the theoretical bio-nano scientific reports on this – especially via Dr. Ana Mihalcea – and have looked at my own blood using dark field microscopy), we are all sitting ducks for being sucked into scam solutions on this. Extreme caution and calm is wise. If anyone digs on the Internet and carefully questions Jeff Berwick’s past using key words such as scam or fraud, as I did over the last two days, they will find a painful trail of historical debris and highly suspicious character concerns. Like many others, I have watched Jeff in very engaging video conversations in which he resonates on many truth issues and sells himself as a likeable fellow, a rebel anarchist, a freedom fighter – but that’s how con artists operate, sadly. Think affinity fraud. First they sell you on the shared ideology, the dream, then they gain your confidence and belief ... then they take your money. People need to take a crash course deep dive into the scam/fraud considerations potentially going on here, as I reluctantly did. It’s painful but necessary. I’m a strong believer in good people trying to help others and I know it’s hard to bite the bullet and consider stark uncomfortable questions – especially when we invest a lot of HOPE and BELIEF in people. But that’s how scams work – through believers and deceivers.

Regarding the redoubtable Ana Mihealcea, “Andrew” had this comment:

Andrew

Jun 28 This is absolute and utter garbage! Nano technology for bio purposes (mysteriously and, to my mind, inappropriately called “robots” – think “Lost in Space”) exists on a ‘nano’ scale or one billionth of a metre i.e. on a molecular level, and is completely invisible under an optical microscope. Look at the ridiculous way she moves the specimen slide sideways with her hand, a noticeable distance, to find a molecule whose precise location she seems to know (!?). Furthermore, medical nano-technology, or ‘robots’ if you like, are currently just clumps of molecules coated with a therapeutic chemical or ‘payload’ which is then manoeuvered in the blood system to a target location where the payload is somehow delivered. Microprocessors, integrated circuits, transmitters, flashing lights in the bloodstream? Forget it! They may be likely components in a science fiction story but are definitely useful conspiracy fodder for alt-right aficionados.

“Nano” is the wrong prefix, “Micro” would be more appropriate. On the other hand and at risk of a sharp and snarky – and possibly well deserved – reply from you, I’ve been hearing similar stories from other people; Mike Adams in his second interview with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny which I’m about to repost... microscopic graphene oxide sheets slicing corpuscles and blood vessel walls to ribbons, Carrie Madej and her stories of “Hydra vulgaris” in the Vaccinated’s blood, that sort of thing.. Wade Frazier somewhere on his website “A Healed Planet” made the remark the technology available to our demonic elites is about 100 years ahead of the rest of us; he may talk of it on his substack as well ... So there may, possibly, be itty-bitty mechanical monstrosities in the Vaccinated’s bloodstream of which we know absolutely nothing.. 🤔 That said, your point is taken: She’s scamming us, isn’t she? 😳 PS: There’s no reason for those “nanobots” to be emitting flashing lights anyway, is there? 🙄

Jun 28 No worries … thanks for the pointer to Wade Frazier’s colourful histories!

This is complete garbage. I am a registered medical lab technologist and worked in hospital laboratories for 40 years. I have looked at thousands of blood smears and the stuff she is showing is garbage and NOT TRUE.

Let me just point out: Rouleaux (or a stacking-coin appearance of red blood cells in solution) can be achieved by adding some protein (albumin) to the solution. This is a wet mount of red cells in solution, to which she has added junk (robots) and other foreign matter... I taught clinical laboratory science and have a MS with concentration in Hematology. I have mocked up hundreds of samples to teach students. This woman is giving out bad information to scare people.

Ye Gods and Little Fishes…😳 For someone in Ana Mihalcea’s position (or Jeff Berwick’s), anything less than scrupulous honesty and 100% integrity and they’re risking blowing the case against “Covid” and The Lethal Injections completely to shit aren’t they?

Classic Trickster phenomena. Doesn’t necessarily have to be “The Occult” or “The Paranormal” even though both figure remarkably in the whole “Covid” shakedown.

And thus we come to Jeff’s latest presentation.. Charming, engaging, even charismatic, a presentation in his usual rambling style revealing all manner of toothsome tidbits and succulent morsels… He mentions for example the British Columbia Supreme Court decision of August 7, 2025, granting

Aboriginal title to the Cowichan Tribes and allied First Nations over approximately 780 acres of land in the City of Richmond, including areas previously held in fee simple by the federal government, the City of Richmond, and private parties. The ruling, issued on August 7, 2025, after a 513-day trial, recognizes the Cowichan Tribes’ historical use of the land as a winter fishing village, known as Tl’uqtinus, on the southeast side of Lulu Island, and affirms their Aboriginal right to fish for food in the south arm of the Fraser River.

The words “areas previously held in fee simple” is what should make every homeowner in the province sit up and take notice — if not give them heart palpitations. “Fee Simple” means — or should — you have title to a parcel of land, it’s yours for the rest of your life, to do with as you wish.

Surprise sucker!! In British Columbia, not any more! 😱 Some First Nations tribe or individual may claim dibs, and you’re out of luck, and out of there faster than you can say “Jack Shit!”, just I was when I was chased out of my paid-for home in 2017; just like the Palestinians were in 1947 when the Ashkenazi moved in…🤔

Other thing he mentioned which made me sit up and take notice, is the UN “Compact on the Future”; in his broadcast email:

💣 The Pact of the Future is the new mechanism to enforce compliance with global governance, using AI, digital identity, and control over basic utilities (banking, travel, purchases). 💣 Agenda 2030 is the ideological shell, “sustainability, equality, climate”, under which the control architecture is hidden. 💣 Klaus Schwab’s WEF / “You’ll own nothing and be happy” is the seductive narrative that material property is obsolete, that everything will be “served to you” (by corporate state). 💣 Kill Gates, the Tech Tzars & digital connection bring the infrastructure: telehealth, identity systems, biometric health passports, universal connectivity - all platforms that can be turned to control.

I’ve got to look into this.. along with Bills C2, C8, C9, the latest (and illegal) gun ban, and of course, the Ostriches… But that said? Jeff Berwick is the ONLY person or agency I know of who has mentioned this. Seems all 198 countries on Earth have signed on.

“Let him look to his bond!”

— Shylock; The Merchant of Venice

Jeff discusses a bunch of other stuff; the questionable deaths of Charlie Kirk and Iryna Zarutska (seems she was also a crisis actor/medic “killed” somewhere in Ukraine), the subsequent odd behavior and curious background of Erika Kirk, that Jordan Peterson, a man I once respected but who appears to have drunk at least an entire jug of the Kool-Aid all on his own… and who is now possibly near death as a consequence.

I can only say in conclusion, all of it “classic Trickster phenomena” and “looks like we’re all in for the high jump” ... And I suspect you who are reading this are like me, but unlike Jeff: Not multimillionaires living safe somewhere in Mexico who’ve just about finished constructing our hideaway hacienda complete with a blue-tile roof…

What are we to do when our governments foist a digital ID on us if we want to continue to work and continue to rent our overpriced rodent-and-bug-infested apartments in a grotty industrial suburb, or we’re chased out of our “fee simple” homes by an angry Indian with a suddenly preexisting claim — and a shotgun? What are we to do when hyperinflation has rendered our money worthless and there’s no food left in the grocery stores?

Wish I had answers for you, besides prayer, meditation and “manifesting”. And make sure you’ve got certain items necessary for such times as ours, stashed somewhere safe. And if you haven’t got “prepped” you’d better get started. Time is growing short. In the meantime I’ll leave you with these wise words:

Oh… One last thing… An update of gold and silver prices, in Canadian Pesos. The line after today’s date is a guesstimate on my part, but I don’t doubt the trend. I’ll post a new chart in 7 days.

