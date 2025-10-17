Machine Learning Martial Law, Wonderland Psy-Ops & The Synthetic Salvation

So with yesterday’s post:
I had this brief exchange with “Neda”:
So you’re promoting someone who is a fraud, because his entire fortune is based on deceiving others. He’s not even able to independently come up with content for his videos, but someone else writes it for him and recycles other people’s materials, everything has already been said and seen and glorifies the drug cartels that exist thanks to the state, and the counterintelligence agencies that created them and finance them. If anyone was bothered, the drug cartel would take him down first because they are ordinary mercenaries and the system, the globalists create and define what money is, what is worth and what is not.
Try a little harder Neda... 🤔
Because ironically enough, his information often is good, true and useful... Like I said in my post: “Trickster Phenomena”.
And hard on his heels, the latest from Steve Eyes even if it’s now nearly a week ago; to his credit I’m aware of nothing dubious about Steve, seems to be a joe-blow-average Canuck, like me stuck in the wild’n’woolly hinterland of Woke British Columbia. I attach his commentary, and let him speak for himself:
Billionaires are digging bunkers while preaching apocalypse warnings they scripted themselves. Zuckerberg hides behind six-foot walls in Hawaii, Altman talks extinction between AGI demos, and Trump floats the Insurrection Act like it’s a new campaign slogan. Meanwhile, Palantir and Anduril fuse battlefield tech with domestic policing, syncing soldiers, sensors, and civilians under the same Machine Learning Martial Law grid.
The CIA’s Wonderland protocol runs in the background... confusion, relief, confusion again until people beg for order. Ellison’s Oracle empire now owns both the data and the narrative, turning “trust and safety” into the new religion of obedience. Even childbirth’s been industrialized into a medical assembly line, while Big Pharma’s latest obsession is vaccinating people against food poisoning. Because digestion needs a booster too.
Every crisis is a ritual, every fix a leash from Gaza’s “peace deal” theater to Trump’s martyr role, while the Dark Enlightenment crowd now runs the Pentagon, the algorithms, and your reality.
Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v70747o-eyesiswatchin-198-machine-learning-martial-law-wonderland-psy-ops-and-the-s.html
Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--198:0
Watch on X: https://x.com/EyesIsWatchin_/status/1977267493388333100
Watch on 3Speak: https://3speak.tv/watch?v=eyesiswatchin/hslpmakn
