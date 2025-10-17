Machine Learning Martial Law, Wonderland Psy-Ops & The Synthetic Salvation

So with yesterday’s post:

I had this brief exchange with “Neda”:

Neda Mise So you’re promoting someone who is a fraud, because his entire fortune is based on deceiving others. He’s not even able to independently come up with content for his videos, but someone else writes it for him and recycles other people’s materials, everything has already been said and seen and glorifies the drug cartels that exist thanks to the state, and the counterintelligence agencies that created them and finance them. If anyone was bothered, the drug cartel would take him down first because they are ordinary mercenaries and the system, the globalists create and define what money is, what is worth and what is not. Capt. Roy Harkness Try a little harder Neda... 🤔

Because ironically enough, his information often is good, true and useful... Like I said in my post: “Trickster Phenomena”.

And hard on his heels, the latest from Steve Eyes even if it’s now nearly a week ago; to his credit I’m aware of nothing dubious about Steve, seems to be a joe-blow-average Canuck, like me stuck in the wild’n’woolly hinterland of Woke British Columbia. I attach his commentary, and let him speak for himself: