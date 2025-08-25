Why do YOU support open debate on the Holocaust?

“I believe this short film has been banned in Germany and probably other jurisdictions as well. The co-presenters, Alfred and Monika Schafer, have since our filming both done jail time in Germany for various infractions related to Holocaust Denial. I could not have guessed how readily my call for open debate on the holocaust could be turned into the charge that labelled me as a Holocaust Denier. When it comes to this subject, questions, debates and independent research are apparently discouraged. What is preferred, it seems, is a thumbs up yes offering unqualified consent to the authorized narrative embraced by Yad Vashem. In mid-September of 2016 I became aware of I was the target of a vile media attack co-ordinated by B’nai Brith Canada. The campaign embodied a marriage of what I did say in the video and words that I did not say.” — Anthony Hall

Just finished reading Prof. Hall’s difficult and thought-provoking post of October 11, 2024, “On the Condemnation of Holocaust Denial”. People have done PhD dissertations on “The Holocaust”, yet the irony of it is, this story will not withstand the scrutiny of maybe 30 minutes causal reading, viz:

💣 “20 Questions and Answers about Holocaust Revisionism” -

💣 “One Man’s Road to Holocaust Revisionism”

Ron Unz’ analysis takes on the other hand about 2-3 hours but when you’re finished, any possibility of doubt about this fraud is annihilated: “American Pravda: Holocaust Denial”.

Since October 7, 2023 and the Mossad-instigated false flag near Gaza – that much at least was immediately obvious – my opinion and perception of “The Chosen” has gone into a tailspin: The unending whining self-pity about what a bunch of victims they are. Never mind they own the Media, control the Academy, have captured our governments: According to Brave’s AI, as of February 2025, 38 U.S. states have enacted laws or policies related to Israel that require a pledge not to boycott Israel as a condition for certain state contracts or benefits; 35 states and 46 countries have adopted the fatuous International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) “Working Definition of Antisemitism” (possibly more on that later). And if you are vocal in your skepticism of the Holocaust you could be facing 2 or more years imprisonment in 26 countries for doing so. Historian David Irving was nearly imprisoned for 25 years in Austria for this… crime… 😳

Can you think of any other ethnicity that wields this kind of power?

And then you become a second-hand witness to their atrocities courtesy of dozens if not hundreds of cellphone photos and videos; then as a result you learn a little about Jewish History and Judaism.

This one is not atypical:

Meanwhile their attitude to same? So many not merely approve of this slaughter, they rejoice in it! 😱 Because of what was allegedly done to them by the Nazis getting on for a century ago, they’re perfectly within their rights to dispossess, ethnically-cleanse, rape (both vaginally and anally) and murder the Palestinians, in any way they see fit, and who certainly had nothing to do with the putative “Nazi Holocaust”. And they continue to cry out in pain as they strike us. The ethics of the psychopath.

Ron Unz in his article phrased it so succinctly and so well:

“Both of these simple facts have been widely accepted in America throughout my entire lifetime. But combine them together with the relatively tiny size of worldwide Jewry, around 16 million prior to World War II, and the inescapable conclusion is that in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”

It takes repeated study of the so-called Denialist literature for the penny to drop. Red Cross estimates in 1945 of the deaths from the camps was (wait for it): less than 271,000; most of those were deaths late in the war due to typhus and starvation brought about by Allied bombing of the supply lines. The 1934 World Almanac records a Gentile population of 682.4 million and a Jewish population of 15.3 million. The 1948 World Almanac records a population of 592.4 million Gentiles, and 15.7 million Jews. If you subtract 15.3 from 15.7, you get 0.4... IOW the world’s Jewish population grew between 1933 and 1948, by over 400,000; while the Gentile population shrank, by 90 million. And think about it: How can it be a crime in now 26 countries resulting in imprisonment for 2 years or more to publicly state “I don’t believe this story”? “The Holocaust” is the only event in history, ever, that it is illegal to doubt, or in some countries, even research! In Canada where I have the misfortune to live, if you’re charged with “Holocaust Denial” I’ve gathered you can’t even present documentary evidence in court in your defense! You can still “deny the Holocaust” in America, but there you risk the ADL suing you into oblivion…

The ADL. 🙄💩

Founded to protect the posthumous reputation of a three-times convicted child rapist and murderer. They’d have you believe Leo Frank got the lynching he richly deserved at the hands of some of the leading citizens of Atlanta after he used his considerable leverage to attempt to get off the hook — not because he was a three-times convicted child rapist and murderer — but because he was a Jew! How can an organization simultaneously be more grotesque, outrageous and ridiculous?

But you cross them on your peril.

But Leo Frank and the ADL are “The Jewish Question” in microcosm: The people that gave us the Bolshevik Revolution, the Holodomor, World War II, and the Holocaust Mythos are now giving us the unrelenting slaughter in Occupied Palestine (and shortly if some are to be believed, Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies 🤔)…

… And yet they remain the innocent victims of insensate, unreasoning, utterly unjustified Gentile hatred. 🤨

Au revoir…

Captain Roy Harkness