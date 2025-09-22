Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
2

Charlie Kirk And The Mossad Assassins

by JakeGTV
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness
Sep 22, 2025
1
2
Share
Transcript

With many thanks to “Don’t drink the Kool-Aid” 😘

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture