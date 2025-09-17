Mark Carney Is Lying To Canadians About The Gun Ban

Sometime last May “Dave”, a co-worker, told me after WEF tool Mark Carnage’s installation as PM — in no way was that a “free” election:

Last week at the tender age of 73, Dave has fucked off to Alberta, telling me just before he left he’d had enough of British Columbia’s Marxism. 🤨

And now this. Just learned of this out of the blue this afternoon via “Runkle of the Bailey”; of Mark Carnage’s latest gun grab. This piece is just the slightest bit disturbing and I’ll let Ian do his own talking, but remember: This is a Lawyer talking. They’re not accustomed to exaggeration. When a lawyer says our Prime Minister is “being irresponsible” and “lying” 😳 you’d better sit up and pay attention! This will be the kind of Stasi behaviour we can expect from our police after our government has arbitrarily made illegal what used to be acceptable?

How bad was Venezuela 1.0? Put it this way: Many years ago on Cryptogon I saw a brief and now long-lost video; a slow walk from front to back; a tractor-trailer on some highway had jack-knifed and was lying on its side, the driver was lying half out of his cab and in serious distress. People were paying him no attention, but rather were at the back of the trailer stealing and running off with whatever they could carry.

I’ve read of women surgeons reduced to prostitution and people eating their pets. That’s how bad “Venezuela 1.0” was…

Yesterday I treated myself to a bite at A&W: A teenburger, a poutine, a strawberry shake (they’re not doing chocolate any more, ingredients are suddenly too expensive) and an apple turnover. $22.12.

Dave was right, and so it begins: Another mincing step in the Totalitarian Tiptoe. This is only about disarming the populace before they declare martial law on some bogus, entirely manufactured pretext, as things go to Hell in a handbasket with the WEF’s worldwide engineered cataclysm.

Look to your “preps” folks. If you haven’t started, you’d better get on with it, we’ve very little time left!

My love to all of you…😘

Captain Roy Harkness