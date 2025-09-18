Canadian Beaver for Rent

Remember Dave’s warning from Mark Carney Is Lying To Canadians About The Gun Ban

“In Canada wages are stagnant, inflation is through the roof and politicians are circle-jerking to their own grandiloquent tolerance cause of the week rather than doing anything to allieviate this situation. Canada has a government that cares more about the rights of transgendered people in the Sudan, than about Canadian women being pimped out for a bed.”

Yeah, well, Black Pigeon Speaks, here is another example of the reality of owning or renting a place to live in Canada:

Back in 2017 when I discovered the land under my paid-for home was to be unceremoniously yanked out from under me and I was tossed into the street in Victoria BC with its vacancy rate of <5%, I got a copy of the BC Landlords and Tenants act concerning mobile homes... What a piece of shit... Can’t remember now if it was 40 pages or 80 pages; still, half of it was taken up with “conflict resolution” just as if it mattered, because a Landord was only required to give his mobile home park’s tenants 12 months notice, or 12 month’s rent free in lieu of notice, which in my case would have worked out to $4,800. For my mobile home that was worth at the time $125,000. Then I discovered provincial legislation didn’t apply anyway: The Federal “Indian act of 1876” did; and it grants Indian reservations the status of independent countries, enshrining customs and usage since a Royal Proclamation of 1763 which granted the same thing... and nothing has been done about this gangrenous, pus-spewing abscess in Canadian law in 262 years, and likely never will. What goes on on the reservation stays on the reservation, and we’re talking drug trafficking, human trafficking, arson, rape and murder. The government and police turn a blind eye; you buy or rent property on a reservation as a non-indigenous person? Well: What can happen to you should serve you right – if someone had the decency to warn you in no uncertain terms.

I wasn’t warned.

The BC issued a new Mobile Homes act around the time I learned something of what it is to be a Palestinian living in Israel, giving Mobile Home Tenants market value for their properties in the event of an eviction. Didn’t apply to me: “Indian Act of 1876”.

Just remember this as you’re carving your roast cat for Christmas Dinner in 2025 or 2026 at the latest, and your Christmas pudding the morning of December 24 was $500,000,000.00:

“The Law” is just so much window dressing. It is not there to protect you. Politicians are in it solely for themselves, or to curry favour with their corporate masters. The government is not and never was your friend. It is the friend ever and only of the rich and powerful, and momentarily of whatever tribe or group they can gain some transient advantage out of with “virtue signalling.” Unless the situation affects them directly, no politician will ever help you. You’re on your own, and there is no-one there to comfort you in the night. If you don’t always maintain Prudence as your watch word, if you don’t at all times ensure you’re objective, informed, organised and prepared, it will not go so well for you, as it was once again forcefully rubbed in my face August 23, 2017…

Arriverderci Darling, is my advice to you…

Captain Roy Harkness