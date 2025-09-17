Charlie Kirk Assassination, Psy Op Frenzy & The Study They Don’t Want Seen

Psy-Op season continues. “Alien firefights” off Yemen, “life on Mars,” race-war bait on the subway, drones over Poland, France/UK chaos, Nepal’s gov toppled and right in the middle, the Kirk hit in Utah. Neat “33 hours” wrap, decoys, a perfect patsy. While the blood loops on TV, the Senate slips a 51–49 vote to keep the Epstein files sealed, Israel roams with impunity, and the “solution” shows up right on time: Palantir pre-crime and a push for mandatory digital-ID to even get online.

Then Canada runs its own psy-op: the “Queen of Canada” raided and perp-walked, and the media uses it to smear anyone who questions the state as a dangerous extremist. Take a few true grievances, wrap them in aliens/cult theater, and you got guilt-by-association for every skeptic. Same agenda different country. A day before the Charlie Kirk shooting, a bombshell vax study drops, the kind that should’ve owned headlines and within hours we’re drowning in trauma TV. We now know, without a shadow of a doubt: all vaccines are poison. Get ready for the acceleration of the worldwide depopulation agenda.

Watch on Rumble

Watch on Odysee

Watch on X

“Eyes Wide Open” Coffee Blend

Send me mail!

PO Box 29113

Kelowna RPO

Okanagan Mission, BC

Canada

V1W 4A7

PayChute

Paypal

GoGetFunding

GiveSendGo

Patreon

SubscribeStar

E-Transfer E-mail

Donate Crypto! Crypto wallets:

Bitcoin

Ethereum: 0x9d1839b3642DA6894ed648b8aA66fd939Fb1436F

XRP

SHIB: 0x48Af3B0d50462F976e51dE3366F13289F1537D80

DOGE

Donate Monero