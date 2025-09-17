Psy-Op season continues. “Alien firefights” off Yemen, “life on Mars,” race-war bait on the subway, drones over Poland, France/UK chaos, Nepal’s gov toppled and right in the middle, the Kirk hit in Utah. Neat “33 hours” wrap, decoys, a perfect patsy. While the blood loops on TV, the Senate slips a 51–49 vote to keep the Epstein files sealed, Israel roams with impunity, and the “solution” shows up right on time: Palantir pre-crime and a push for mandatory digital-ID to even get online.
Then Canada runs its own psy-op: the “Queen of Canada” raided and perp-walked, and the media uses it to smear anyone who questions the state as a dangerous extremist. Take a few true grievances, wrap them in aliens/cult theater, and you got guilt-by-association for every skeptic. Same agenda different country. A day before the Charlie Kirk shooting, a bombshell vax study drops, the kind that should’ve owned headlines and within hours we’re drowning in trauma TV. We now know, without a shadow of a doubt: all vaccines are poison. Get ready for the acceleration of the worldwide depopulation agenda.
Send me mail!
PO Box 29113
Kelowna RPO
Okanagan Mission, BC
Canada
V1W 4A7
Donate Crypto! Crypto wallets:
Ethereum: 0x9d1839b3642DA6894ed648b8aA66fd939Fb1436F
SHIB: 0x48Af3B0d50462F976e51dE3366F13289F1537D80