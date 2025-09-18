The Most Important Movie About AI Is Being Erased From Existence To Hide Its Warnings

Having lived through it, I can attest to that. The 1970s were assuredly the silliest decade in human history.

“Audiences of the time wanted escapism, not a mirror to their stupidity.”

Again: “Watergate”. “The Energy Crisis”. The Iran Hostages. Three-Mile Island. And since? 9/11. Iraq. Afghanistan. The “Russian Collusion” rubbish. The UN Compact on Migration. The Covid Fraudemic and subsequent lethal injections. The ongoing genocide in Occupied Palestine. The relentless ongoing destruction of all normative values and ethics. What will it take, to wake people up? 😥

“Colossus is out of print on DVD and Blu-ray. But older copies are on sale at a premium price. That’s almost irrelevant though, since fewer than 50 percent of American homes still have access to DVD and Blu-Ray players.”

It’s curious how they manage to “Memory hole” even technology; besides DVD and blue-ray, consider how fast things like LPs, dial and landline telephones, 8mm movie and 35 mm camera film, VCRs, cassette tapes, floppy disks — and the information recorded on them — have utterly disappeared. How many of you reading this, know what this is?

And no, it’s not some kind of demented Neo-nazi swastika.

Br. Alexis Bugnolo remarked in passing if genuine artificial sentience comes into existence, it should be destroyed at once. And he’s right, for make no mistake, the driving entity behind it (just like everything else in the past 25 years) will be demonic. “Idolatry” doesn’t make it on the church’s list of 7 Deadly Sins, for it is transcendent. How far back to the warnings against AI go? It’s astonishing really… 🤔 How about The Beast of Revelation? Jewish folklore about The Golem warns about it, as does Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein or: The Modern Prometheus. Frank Herbert wrote of “The Butlerian Jihad” in Dune and in the Dune universe all thinking machines and technology were banned on pain of death. May the Butlerian Jihad be soon in coming, for our Satanic Global Elites are working night and day to make this diabolical, utterly ephemeral and fragile technology integral to our very existence — and we are already disastrously dependent on it. Another Carrington Event — they’re not all that rare — and humanity is dead. Do any of you have any idea how to take care of a horse? What it would be to function without electricity? Doesn’t bear thinking about. On the other hand what our Parasitic Elites have planned for us also doesn’t bear thinking about.

Do you want this to be your future? Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari, the rest of the WEF and their puppeteers certainly do!

My Windows box — I now use Ubuntu Linux almost exclusively, Bill Gates has far too much money — still has a DVD drive. Think I’ll order a copy of Colossus and see if I can’t upload it to my Substack.

We’ll meet again, don’t know where, don’t know when…

Captain Roy Harkness

PS That is interesting. Reading some people’s comments already made I headed to Amazon.ca to order a copy on DVD since I don’t have Blu-ray. Now, I notice how few of those listings are actually available for purchase. 😳 And it will take a month to get here. The Blu-ray will also take a month, and it’s $52.08. Next option in DVD is $12.96 and it will also take a month.

Found another priced at $269.99, and it’s a “Region 2” DVD which means it won’t play in a player available in North America. Just another example of how “The Powers That Shouldn’t Be” consistently fuck us over.