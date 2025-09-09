Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Mike Adams and Bill Jasper of the John Birch Society

Discuss the New World Order, Surveillance State, and the Fight for Individual Liberties
Sep 09, 2025
Health Ranger Report
Mike Adams of Brighteon

Health Ranger Report

To learn more, visit:

https://jbs.org/

- Introduction and Welcome (0:02)

- Historical Context and Organizational Influence (1:19)

- Paradigm Shift and Technological Advancements (4:49)

- Scientific Corruption and Technological Dominance (6:49)

- Spiritual Warfare and Technological Enslavement (15:40)

- The Role of the John Birch Society (23:32)

- Depopulation Agenda and Environmental Control (26:51)

- Economic Control and Surveillance (27:07)

- Local Activism and Community Involvement (48:37)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (48:53)

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport

