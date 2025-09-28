Trump and RFK finally make their “big” autism announcement and instead of naming vaccines they hand the public a safe villain: Tylenol. One Ann Bauer study with cautious language becomes the centerpiece of a nationwide psy-op, just controversial enough to dominate headlines while the real bombshell stays buried. Henry Ford Health secretly compared nearly 19,000 vaccinated versus unvaccinated kids and found off-the-charts differences in chronic illness, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders, the most bombshell study of the last 50 years. Instead of exposing it, the system demonized NAC, one of the only things that could have replenished glutathione and helped detox kids after shots, confirming they wanted to harm as many people as possible.

While this distraction plays out the grid tightens: NATO edging toward direct war with Russia, Israel bombing Doha with zero pushback, Palantir’s “digital targeting web” perfected overseas, Flock’s camera network linking into a nationwide surveillance lattice and Vietnam and the UK rolling out mandatory biometric IDs, different crises with the same goal to poison the next generation, erase privacy and lock everyone into a digital cage.

And then we hit Utah where physics allegedly takes the day off and Charlie Kirk’s assassination morphs into a spectacle straight out of Snake Eyes with impossible ballistics, sealed evidence, billionaire donor drama, Zionist pressure campaigns, Trump ties, orphanage scandals and a movie filmed in Trump’s own casino predicting it all right down to the date. JFK had his magic bullet. Now Charlie Kirk has his miracle bullet. Different era, same con, wrapped in predictive programming and sold as reality.

Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v6zkcae-eyesiswatchin-196-tylenol-psy-op-world-wars-digital-id-prison-and-the-snake.html

Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--196-%E2%80%93-Tylenol-Psy-Op,-World-Wars,-Digital-ID-Prison---The-Snake-Eyes-Script:1

Watch on X: https://x.com/EyesIsWatchin_/status/1972109524422348922

