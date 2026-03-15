Six years after “two weeks to flatten the curve,” to “two weeks to flatten Iran,” the same psychological playbook is back again.



As the U.S., Israel, and Iran spiral deeper into conflict, the media suddenly begins floating stories about Iranian sleeper cells, drone attacks on the West Coast, and cyber strikes against American infrastructure. From mysterious drone “mothership” claims to FBI warnings about attacks in California, the groundwork for the next crisis appears to be getting laid in real time.



Meanwhile oil prices surge as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten a huge portion of the world’s oil and fertilizer supply. At the same time surveillance infrastructure keeps expanding, with AI systems, drone policing, and centralized intelligence networks quietly being built in the background.



And just as cancer concerns grow, two strange narratives suddenly collide. The media begins pushing mRNA technology as a possible cancer solution, while an old Cold War CIA document about parasite-tumor research suddenly resurfaces after sitting in archives for decades. Coincidence… or two sides of the same psy-op coin?



Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v774nze-eyesiswatchin-214-two-weeks-to-flatten-iran-cyber-false-flags-and-cia-cance.html



Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--214-%E2%80%93-Two-Weeks-to-Flatten-Iran--Cyber-False-Flags---CIA-Cancer-Cure-:b



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