Six years after “two weeks to flatten the curve,” to “two weeks to flatten Iran,” the same psychological playbook is back again.
As the U.S., Israel, and Iran spiral deeper into conflict, the media suddenly begins floating stories about Iranian sleeper cells, drone attacks on the West Coast, and cyber strikes against American infrastructure. From mysterious drone “mothership” claims to FBI warnings about attacks in California, the groundwork for the next crisis appears to be getting laid in real time.
Meanwhile oil prices surge as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz threaten a huge portion of the world’s oil and fertilizer supply. At the same time surveillance infrastructure keeps expanding, with AI systems, drone policing, and centralized intelligence networks quietly being built in the background.
And just as cancer concerns grow, two strange narratives suddenly collide. The media begins pushing mRNA technology as a possible cancer solution, while an old Cold War CIA document about parasite-tumor research suddenly resurfaces after sitting in archives for decades. Coincidence… or two sides of the same psy-op coin?
Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v774nze-eyesiswatchin-214-two-weeks-to-flatten-iran-cyber-false-flags-and-cia-cance.html
Watch on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EyesIsWatchin:f/EyesIsWatchin--214-%E2%80%93-Two-Weeks-to-Flatten-Iran--Cyber-False-Flags---CIA-Cancer-Cure-:b
Watch on X:
“Eyes Wide Open” Coffee Blend: https://www.fireweedcoffee.com/product/eyesiswatchin/
Help support EyesIsWatchin and the future of free speech!
BitChute now offers premium memberships that help both the site and creators like me keep going.
Sign up here: https://www.bitchute.com/affiliate/EyesIsWatchin
(It’s an affiliate link, it helps my channel big time, so thanks for the support.)
Memberships start at $4.99/month or $49.99/year and include perks like a built-in VPN and ad-free viewing. Every sign-up helps BitChute grow and keeps independent media alive.
Send me mail!
PO Box 29113
KELOWNA RPO OKN MISS. BC V1W 4A7
CANADA
PayChute: https://www.paychute.com/c/2ffb416b-c9b0-4716-84ab-1177c45c521e
Paypal: RealSteveEyes@gmail.com
GoGetFunding: https://gogetfunding.com/eyesiswatchin-podcast/
GiveSendGo: https://givesendgo.com/G2HMB?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G2HMB
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EyesIsWatchin
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/eyesiswatchin
E-Transfer E-mail: steve-iz@hotmail.com
Donate Crypto! Crypto wallets:
Bitcoin: bc1q2rnlef4g44qd5vxgsgvwmhltycuvp747sshr2v90lxkrrlyd42tqn89l0z
Ethereum: 0x9d1839b3642DA6894ed648b8aA66fd939Fb1436F
XRP: roV3VenzynmXXDZypxHdB56bEE8aXsfMP
SHIB: 0x48Af3B0d50462F976e51dE3366F13289F1537D80
DOGE: DCVJxpULrExMqWKNX5CKDQUunkJcGcw3wL
Donate Monero: 86n3d5zoZ3qBR5GnvfuMCrJLGoJUtf7bYXBmV7fD9Poe1Rej6L5RYVJNNwhKibY7n8dqnmDVJ9SKj8iVArXZBJ3JVVqJftF