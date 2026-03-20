The Land of Shadow

By uncivilized@uncivilized_media

I have no idea who “uncivilized” are. I have no idea who the woman narrating it is; she appears to be Arabic but I could be totally mistaken. I’m reasonably certain however, this is a real human being speaking, not a hologram like “John AG” whom I’ve featured so often. I found “How Israel Will Collapse” on my YouTube feed this afternoon and downloaded it immediately, it obviously being the kind of presentation that tends not to last very long on that platform…🤔 ditto for its content creators…🙄 Originally I was going to post it without comment, until I got to the “meat” so to speak, of the presentation, between times 13:53 - 15:56:

“Then, October 7. And one of the most powerful forces that sustains settler colonies, returned to the center: The fight for survival. It’s important to note that despite all their differences, the overwhelming majority of Jews in Israel believe in the dispossession of Palestinians, and the colonization of their land, regardless of what they identify as.

Settler colonies are born through violence; it’s the intrinsic DNA of the society, and it’s the only thing that can restore unity between them, when everything else starts falling apart. In many ways, the occupation has always functioned as the one unifying project of Israeli society, and the Gaza (?) Genocide took this, to a whole other level. The violence unleashed by Israeli settlers defies description.

The images are burned into the world’s memory, and throughout it all, the majority of the settlers not only participated, but they cheered it on. In doing so, Israel revealed its moral collapse to the entire world, isolating the colony more and more as a pariah on the world stage.”

Thus I put it to you, before you read of the disagreement between the tracker orc and the soldier orc below… how does the land of Israel and Israeli behaviour differ in any meaningful way from Tolkien’s description of the land of Mordor, and orcish behaviour?

They went two or three miles further, and the orc-hold was hidden from sight behind them; but they had hardly begun to breathe more freely again when harsh and loud they heard orc-voices. Quickly they slunk out of sight behind a brown and stunted bush. The voices drew nearer. Presently two orcs came into view. One was clad in ragged brown and was armed with a bow of horn; it was of a small breed, black-skinned, with wide and snuffling nostrils: evidently a tracker of some kind. The other was a big fighting-orc, like those of Shagrat’s company, bearing the token of the Eye. He also had a bow at his back and carried a short broadheaded spear. As usual they were quarrelling, and being of different breeds they used the Common Speech after their fashion.

Hardly twenty paces from where the hobbits lurked the small orc stopped. ‘Nar!’ it snarleed. ‘I’m going home.’ It pointed across the valley to the orc-hold. ‘No good wearing my nose out on stones any more. There’s not a trace left, I say. I’ve lot the scent through giving way to you. It went up into the hills, not along the valley, I tell you.’

‘Not much use are you, you little snufflers?’ said the big orc. ‘I reckon eyes are better than your snotty noses.’

‘Then what have you seen with them?’ snarled the other. ‘Garn! You don’t even know what you’re looking for.’

‘Whose blame’s that?’ said the soldier. ‘Not mine. That comes from Higher Up. First they say it’s a great Elf in bright armour, then it’s a sort of small dwarf-man, then it must be a pack of rebel Uruk-hai; or maybe it’s all the lot together.’

‘Ar!’ said the tracker. ‘They’ve lost their heads, that’s what it is. And some of the bosses are going to lose their skins too, I guess, if what I hear is true: Tower raided and all, and hundreds of your lads done in, and prisoner got away. If that’s the way you fighters go on, small wonder there’s bad news from the battles.’

‘Who says there’s bad news?’ shouted the soldier.

‘Ar! Who says there isn’t?’

‘That’s cursed rebel-talk, and I’ll stick you, if you don’t shut it down, see?’

‘All right, all right!’ said the tracker. ‘I’ll say no more and go on thinking. But what’s the black sneak got to do with it all? That gobbler with the flapping hands?’

‘I don’t know. Nothing, maybe. But he’s up to no good, nosing around, I’ll wager. Curse him! No sooner had he slipped us and run off than word came he’s wanted alive, wanted quick.’

‘Well, I hope they get him and put him through it,’ growled the tracker. ‘He messed up the scent back there, pinching that cast-off mail-shirt that he found, and paddling all round the place before I could get there.

‘It saved his his life anyhow,’ said the soldier. ‘Why, before I knew he was wanted I shot him, as neat as as neat, at fifty paces right in the back, but he ran on.’

‘Garn! You missed him,’ said the tracker. ‘First you shoot wild, then you run too slow, and then you send for the poor trackers. I’ve had enough of you.’ He loped off.

‘You come back,’ shouted the soldier, ‘or I’ll report you!’

‘Who to? Not to your precious Shagrat. He won’t be captain any more.’

‘I’ll give your name and number to the Nazgûl,’ said the soldier lowering his voice to a hiss. ‘One of them’s in charge at the Tower now.’

The other halted, and his voice was full of fear and rage. ‘You cursed peaching sneakthief!’ he yelled. ‘You can’t do your job, and you can’t even stick by your own folk. Go to your filthy Shriekers, and may they freeze the flesh off you! If the enemy doesn’t get them first. They’ve done in Number One, I’ve heard, and I hope it’s true!’

The big orc, spear in hand, leapt after him. But the tracker, springing behind a stone, put an arrow in his eye as he ran up, and he fell with a crash. The other ran off across the valley and disappeared.

For a while the hobbits sat in silence. At length Sam stirred. ‘Well, I call that neat as neat,’ he said. ‘If this nice friendliness would spread about in Mordor, half our trouble would be over.’

‘Quietly, Sam,’ Frodo whispered. ‘There may be others about. We have evidently had a very narrow escape, and the hunt was hotter on our tracks than we guessed. But that is the spirit of Mordor, Sam; and it has spread to every corner of it. Orcs have always behaved like that, or so all tales say, when they are on their own. But you can’t get much hope out of it. They hate us far more, altogether and all the time. If those two had seen us, they would have dropped all their quarrel until we were dead.’