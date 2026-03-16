At its head there rode a tall and evil shape, mounted upon a black horse, if horse it was; for it was huge and hideous, and its face was a frightful mask, more like a skull than a living head, and in the sockets of its eyes and in its nostrils there burned a flame. The rider was robed all in black, and black was his lofty helm; yet this was no Ringwraith but a living man. The Lieutenant of the Tower of Barad-dûr he was, and his name is remembered in no tale; for he himself had forgotten it, and he said: ‘I am the Mouth of Sauron.’ But it is told that he was a renegade, who came of the race of those that are named the Black Númenóreans; for they established their dwellings in Middle-earth during the years of Sauron’s domination, and they worshipped him, being enamoured of evil knowledge. And he entered the service of the Dark Tower when it first rose again, and because of his cunning he grew ever higher in the Lord’s favour; and he learned great sorcery, and knew much of the mind of Sauron; and he was more cruel than any orc.
— JRR Tolkien - The Return of the King; Chapter 10: “The Black Gate Opens”
Via “Money over history and Geld über Geschichte”; Posted March 15, 2026:
A recent video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking during the ongoing war quickly spread across social media. Within hours, millions of viewers began questioning the authenticity of the footage. Some online commentators suggested the video might be AI-generated, while others pointed to unusual details in the clip that sparked global speculation.
Israeli officials and fact-checkers later confirmed that Netanyahu is alive and the video appears to be real, but the controversy revealed something much larger: the powerful role of information warfare, social media speculation, and AI fears during modern conflicts.
In this video we explain:
• Why people began questioning Netanyahu’s video
• The viral AI conspiracy theory surrounding the clip
• Israel’s media blackout and war-time censorship
• The role of social media in spreading misinformation
• How information wars shape global perception during conflicts
As the Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, the battle is not only on the battlefield but also in the information space, where rumors, speculation, and digital media can shape global narratives within hours.
Watch the full breakdown to understand how one video triggered worldwide questions about Netanyahu and what it reveals about the modern information war.
“The Mouth of Sauron” equals the pernicious and relentless propaganda issued by the mainstream media and on-line fact-checkers. Is Benjamin Netanyahu dead? We live in hope.