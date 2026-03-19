The Voice of Saruman

Via “Global Military Update” and “GM-Update”

Suddenly another voice spoke, low and melodious, its very sound an enchantment. Those who listened unwarily to that voice could seldom report the words that they heard; and if they did, they wondered, for little power remained in them. Mostly they remembered only that it was a delight to hear the voice speaking, all that it said seemed wise and reasonable, and desire awoke in them by swift agreement to seem wise themselves. When others spoke they seemed harsh and uncouth by contrast; and if they gainsaid the voice, anger was kindled in the hearts of those under the spell. For some the spell lasted only while the voice spoke to them, and when it spoke to another they smiled , as men do who see through a juggler’s trick while others gape at it. For many the sound of the voice alone was enough to hold them enthralled; but for those whom it conquered the spell endured when they were far away, and ever they heard that soft voice whispering and urging them. But none were unmoved; none rejected its pleas and its commands without an effort of mind and will, so long as its master had control of it. “We will have peace,” said Théoden at last thickly and with an effort. Several of the Riders cried out gladly. Théoden held up his hand. “Yes, we will have peace,” he said, now in a clear voice, “we will have peace, when you and all your works have perished—and the works of your dark master to whom you would deliver us. You are a liar, Saruman, and a corrupter of men’s hearts. You hold out your hand to me, and I perceive only a finger of the claw of Mordor. Cruel and cold! Even if your war on me was just—as it was not, for were you ten times as wise you would have no right to rule me and mine for your own profit as you desired—even so, what will you say of your torches in Westfold and the children that lie dead there? And they hewed Háma’s body before the gates of the Hornburg, after he was dead. When you hang from a gibbet at your window for the sport of your own crows, I will have peace with you and Orthanc. So much for the House of Eorl. A lesser son of great sires am I, but I do not need to lick your fingers. Turn elsewhither. But I fear your voice has lost its charm. “Saruman, Saruman! said Gandalf still laughing. “Saruman, you missed your path in life. You should have been the king’s jester and earned your bread, and stripes too, by mimicking his counsellors. Ah me!” he paused, getting the better of his mirth. “Understand one another? I fear I am beyond your comprehension. But you, Saruman, I understand now too well. I keep a clearer memory of your arguments, and deeds, than you suppose. When last I visited you, you were the jailor of Mordor, and there I was to be sent. Nay, the guest who has escaped from the roof, will think twice before he comes back in by the door. Nay, I do not think I will come up. But listen, Saruman, for the last time? Will you not come down? Isengard has proved less strong than your hope and fancy made it. So may other things in which you still have trust. Would it not be well to leave it for a while? To turn to new things, perhaps? Think well, Saruman! Will you not come down?”

The U.S. is pulling troops out of bases across the Middle East after Iranian strikes destroyed radar systems, hit runways, killed American soldiers, and forced shutdowns at multiple embassies. This is not a routine repositioning — it is a pullback from bases that are becoming too exposed to hold, while the Strait of Hormuz stays shut and the cost of this war keeps rising. Subscribe to my back up YouTube channel for more here: gmupdate1 Follow my twitter for instant updates here: https://x.com/GMilitaryUpdate In this video, we break down: 💣 Why U.S. forces are being pulled out of bases across Kuwait, Syria, and the Gulf

💣 How destroyed radar sites and repeated missile strikes made some positions too dangerous to keep

💣 Why embassy closures and evacuation warnings show the crisis is spreading beyond military targets

💣 How Iran’s pressure campaign in the Strait of Hormuz is making the wider war even more costly

💣 What this pullback says about a conflict that is clearly not going to plan Sources: 💣 https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/11-us-military-sides-damaged-or-destroyed-by-iran-since-feb-28-3215570

💣 https://www.turkiyetoday.com/region/11-us-military-sides-damaged-or-destroyed-by-iran-since-feb-28-3215570descendat super vos et maneat semper.…”

💣 https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/us-withdraws-hundreds-of-troops-from-qatar-and-bahrain-as-iran-tensions-rise-1.500451377 descendat super vos et maneat semper.…”

💣 https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/strait-of-hormuz-closure-shipping-oil-strikes-rcna262898

💣 https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/3/8/bahrain-says-water-desalination-plant-damaged-in-iranian-drone-attack

💣 https://www.salon.com/2026/03/09/fox-news-erased-fallen-soldiers-to-make-trump-look-better/

💣 https://www.cnbc.com/2026/03/13/iran-war-strait-of-hormuz-hegseth.html

My Own Take, based pretty much just on what I’ve heard and seen so far?

Mike Adams in his assessment posted yesterday offered such comments as:

“…outright lying every day, worse than Obama, worse the Joe Biden … totally delusional, seemingly has lost his mind, and is completely disconnected from reality, and also is extremely arrogant and just living in an artificial reality where he thinks that he can do anything he wants and there’s no-one who can stop him…”

And as I was listening first to the ubiquitous “John AG” and then the self-pitying whining by The Donald himself I suddenly remembered Colin Wilson’s discussion in A Criminal History of Mankind of A.E. van Vogt’s concept of “The Right Man”; of a psychological archetype characterized by an unshakeable need to be right at all costs, often leading to violence or authoritarian behavior when challenged:

“In 1954 Van Vogt began work on a war novel called The Violent Man, which was set in a Chinese prison camp. The commandant of the camp is one of those savagely authoritarian figures who would instantly, and without hesitation, order the execution of anyone who challenges his authority. Van Vogt was creating the type from observation of men like Hitler and Stalin. And, as he thought about the murderous behaviour of the commandant, he found himself wondering: “What could motivate a man like that?” Why is it that some men believe that anyone who contradicts them is either dishonest or downright wicked? Do they really believe, in their heart of hearts, that they are gods who are incapable of being fallible? If so, are they in some sense insane, like a man tho thinks he is Julius Ceasar?” — Colin Wilson: A Criminal History of Mankind; Chapter 2, “A Report on the Violent Man” page 65.

Mike Adams on the other hand remarks of Trump’s need to be winner at all costs; his strategy of “I win — you lose!” may be acceptable — or rather, to be expected — in the New York real estate market… when you’re at the helm of the greatest military that has ever been, perhaps not so much. Twice in the past year or so, America and Israel have made sneak attacks on Iran while at the negotiation table or immediately after. Most of the leaders of the Iranian government; 165 little girls in an elementary school they somehow mistook for a military installation. How can anyone trust governments capable of such despicable behaviour?

Mike Adams among other people has also opined this war is part of The Globalist’s plan to overthrow all countries, seize all our wealth and create a totalitarian world government complete with Digital IDs and a Central Bank Digital Currency. But as Hermann Goering remarked, wars often have a way of escalating totally out of control; tend to result completely unanticipated consequences, and I for one do not wish to live in the Hellscape the Demons-in-Charge are planning for us.

In conclusion? Humanity would appear to be caught between a rock and a hard place. Look to your “preps” good people; time would seem to be running out…

Ta-ta for now…

Captain Roy Harkness