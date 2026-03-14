The Doom of Mandos

Via Blackbox Money and Collapse Codex

Mandos curses the Noldor in their stolen fleet

“Tears unnumbered ye shall shed; and the Valar will fence Valinor against you, and shut you out, so that not even the echo of your lamentation shall pass over the mountains. On the House of Fëanor the wrath of the Valar lieth from the West unto the uttermost East, and upon all that will follow them it shall be laid also. Their Oath shall drive them, and yet betray them, and ever snatch away the very treasures that they have sworn to pursue. To evil end shall all things turn that they begin well; and by treason of kin unto kin, and the fear of treason, shall this come to pass. The Dispossessed shall they be for ever. Ye have spilled the blood of your kindred unrighteously and have stained the land of Aman. For blood ye shall render blood, and beyond Aman ye shall dwell in Death’s shadow. For though Eru appointed to you to die not in Eä, and no sickness may assail you, yet slain ye may be, and slain ye shall be: by weapon and by torment and by grief; and your houseless spirits shall come then to Mandos. There long shall ye abide and yearn for your bodies, and find little pity though all whom ye have slain should entreat for you. And those that endure in Middle-earth and come not to Mandos shall grow weary of the world as with a great burden, and shall wane, and become as shadows of regret before the younger race that cometh after. The Valar have spoken.” — Quenta Silmarillion; “Of the Flight of the Noldor”

Released 13:00 PDT: “On March 13th, a Pentagon memo [was] leaked outlining a strike plan titled “Tehran Power Grid Neutralization.” The plan: Hit 12 power stations around Tehran with precision munitions. Effect: 9 million people without electricity for 3-6 weeks. Goal: cripple Iranian command and control. Risk assessment buried in the memo: “High probability of Iranian retaliation against U.S. naval assets.” On March 14th, IRGC Commander Hossein Salami responded directly: “If the United States strikes Tehran’s power infrastructure and puts our capital in darkness, we will sink the USS Gerald R. Ford with every sailor aboard. We have the missiles. We have the targeting data. We have the will. The USS Gerald R. Ford carries 4,539 crew plus 2,500 air wing personnel. Typically 4,500-5,000 people aboard at any time. If Iran sinks the Ford, it becomes the deadliest single day for U.S. military since the Battle of Antietam in 1862—worse than Pearl Harbor’s 2,403 killed. This is not hypothetical. This is Iran’s top military commander naming the specific ship, the specific consequence, the specific number of lives. Iran already hit the Ford once (March 11th—drone struck flight deck, fuel fire, 400 evacuated). Proved Aegis defense cannot stop sea-skimming threats. Iran has Khorramshahr-4 ballistic missiles with cluster warheads: One missile becomes 10 submunitions at 7km altitude. Launch 20 missiles = 200 submunitions. Aegis engages maybe 150-160. But 40-50 get through. Forty warheads hitting a carrier = sinking with 5,000 aboard.



Iran’s warning track record: Warned of Strait of Hormuz closure—closed it. Warned U.S. base strikes—hit Prince Sultan (Saudi), Al Dhafra (UAE, 7 F-35s destroyed). When Iran warns, it follows through. Pentagon memo leaked March 13th. Iran’s threat issued March 14th (12 hours later). Someone inside Pentagon wants this debate public. Trump now faces an impossible choice: Authorize strike and risk 5,000 lives, or back down and prove threatening American casualties works as deterrent. Trump’s advisors are divided. Some support the strike: “Cripple Tehran, end the war.” Others oppose: “Humanitarian catastrophe, unacceptable retaliation risk.” Trump reportedly asked: “If they sink the Ford, what do we do?” Answer: Full-scale war (possibly nuclear) or withdraw from Gulf entirely. Neither politically survivable. UAE just gave U.S. 48 hours to leave Al Dhafra. Saudi wavering on Prince Sultan. Qatar nervous about Al Udeid. Gulf coalition collapsing. Trump’s decision on Tehran power grid could determine if U.S. wins or loses entire Middle East posture.



Sources: Reuters leaked Pentagon memo March 13, 2026; IRGC Commander Hossein Salami press conference March 14 2026, USS Ford crew specifications, Khorramshahr-4 technical capabilities, Pearl Harbor casualty records.



Disclaimer: Analysis based on leaked documents, official statements, and military assessments for educational purposes.

My off-the-top-of-my-head take on “The Iranian Adventure”, so far?

All this for the sake of that gangster Benjamin Netanyahu and the Slaughter-state of Israel... 😱 I’m inclined to add “The ADL” and “AIPAC” to that, based on nothing substantial at all... beyond that line from all the major characters in the Star Wars legendarium: “I’ve got a bad feeling about this”...🤔 And as Mohammed Ali said lo these many years ago about Vietnam and Lyndon Johnson’s catastrophic war: “I have no quarrel with these people.” Why are we fighting Israel’s war for them?

And why, as I consistently ask, when it comes to Israel’s and the Jew’s pretensions, do I consistently have to resort to Tolkien for adequate methaphor or simile?

So far I’ve issued 6 re-uploads of the ubiquitous “John AG” / “Asian Guy” hologram, proffered by any number of YouTube content creators, and other than the hologram itself; they may well have nothing to do with each other, but the messages delivered by them — along with myriad other individuals and agencies—do have a certain consistency: Donald Trump has made a terrible mistake and all of us in The West are going to bear the consequences of his monumental arrogance, his “ofermode”, to use the original English word. Iran holds all the cards, America and Israel have left us in an impossible situation.

Ben Garrison posted this cartoon on Friday, March 13:

Normally I am completely in agreement with him, but this time? It’s more the other way ’round Ben. Personally I had great hopes for Donald Trump. I am bitterly, bitterly disappointed. Ron Unz offered the assessment, this could be America’s version of the Suez Canal Crisis of 1956, wherein England and France

Included in Ron Unz’ article . What can any of us say in response to this piteous photograph? Jesus wept..

attempted to wrest the Suez Canal from Egypt after Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized it — and discovered swiftly, when President Eisenhower refused financial support, they were no longer the great powers they had been. At this point America is officially.. what? $31 trillion in debt? The actual indebtedness likely is far higher, I’ve heard guestimates of $226 trillion. The Gerald R. Ford cost American taxpayers $13 billion, that flying boondoggle, the F35? I just learned from Brave’s AI: $82.5 million to $117.3 million each; to operate one over its lifetime? Over $2 trillion, and $6.6 million a year to run. Just one. How can any nation afford this baroque armamentarium? In two words: They can’t. Meanwhile as I was uploading “Iran Warned…” I’ve learned seven F35s were destroyed by Iran at the UAE’s Al Dhafra airbase, and the UAE has given America 48 hours to leave.

No, at this point Ben, I think the graphic you should have used was more like this:

Gandalf.. is Iran. And the Balrog? Israel and its captured puppet America. What an evil fortune. For us. Are the lives of over 7,000 servicemen worth this so-called ally? Just for a start? I’m inclined to think not.

“Benedictio Dei omnipotentis, Patris et Filii et Spiritus Sancti,”

descendat super vos et maneat semper.…”

Captain Roy Harkness