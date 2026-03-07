The latest offering from “John AG.” 🤔

As I’ve often commented, when it comes to Jews and Judaism, why is it consistently, I have to resort to JRR Tolkien for any kind of adequate metaphor or simile? I recall the words from Ofermōd; his essay accompanying his play, The Homecoming of Beorhtnoth, Beorhthelm’s Son:

“ða se eorl ongan for his ofermode alyfan landes to fel laþere ðeode”:

“Then the Earl in his overmastering pride granted ground to the Enemy, as he should not have done”.

Do not be deceived. This assault upon Iran is being done by his American puppet Donald Trump, solely for the benefit of Israel and her gangster overlord, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Old English word for it was “Ofermōd”… as to the Greek word that came to replace it? “hubris” (ὕβρις)?

Paul Gustave Doré: “The Fall of Lucifer to the Earth”

This insane adventure of Bibi and Donald is not going to go so well for us.