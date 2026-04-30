Ford Can Suck My White Ass

I was watching / listening to Jeff Berwick’s latest, and the snippet above hit home the hardest.

Via:

Fuck Ford. Their newly filed patents scan you for: - stress

- temperament

- finger print

- warrants

- criminal background

- and more... Every time you get behind the wheel. Ford can fuck the fuck off. Here’s my favorite part, 6 years from now, after we’ve run this through the courts and they’ve spent hundreds of millions, and millions of Ford autos have this crap installed, the Supreme Court court will rule in favor of the people and outlaw this surveillance. ONLY law enforcement will have overrides on their vehicles to that. ONLY law enforcement vehicles will allow highly stressed, bad tempered, chemically-impaired persons to drive, if Ford has its way. Let that soak in.

If this is what Ford is doing to their cars and trucks, what are the rest of them doing? And by “the rest of them” I mean… “the rest of them”: The banks, the insurance companies, the licensing bureaucracies, hospital emergencies, your employer… (and of course the other car companies…🙄💩) You name it. They’ll all want a piece of you. Literally. And if you don’t pony up? You won’t take their latest leprous mRNA distillment? You don’t get paid. You don’t get to rent an apartment. You don’t get to buy groceries. The Mark of the Beast is almost upon us.

And if you don’t like it and have the obscene amounts of money necessary to waste fighting them in court? “The Supreme Court court will rule in favor of the people and outlaw this surveillance”? 🥳🤣...💩

Just have a look at what happened last November up here in Woke Canuckistan to Universal Ostrich Farms when they took their case to the Supreme Court of Canada. The Supreme Court stabbed them in the back like they’ve done to everyone attempting to fight the Covid Fraudemic; 400 ostriches were murdered, their owner’s livelihood destroyed, they were compelled to pay court costs.

All thanks to a snitch, bogus PCR testing, even more bogus “bird flu”… and of course the tentacline grip on humanity of The Pharmaceutical Racket, brought to you by the Rothschild/Rockefeller Crime Syndicate.

The nine members of the Supreme Court of Canada. The Best and Brightest of the legal profession in Canada. And the nine of them together haven’t the integrity, the moral capacity, God gave a cabbage. 🤔 And if you think it’s any better in The Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave? You’re whistling in the dark my friends. At some point, and preferably very soon, we all have to get a grip on the fact our governments and politicians are nothing but criminal gangs of rapacious murderous psychopaths, all in the service “The Satanic Global Elite” AKA “The Powers that Shouldn’t Be” (James Corbett) “The Demons in Charge (Steve Eyes) or as Jeff calls them: “The Satanic Pedovore Cult” … because they’re pedophiles and cannibals. And Devil worshippers. Meanwhile you and I and our needs and wants? We don’t count for a heap of dogshit and never did.

Look to your “preps” good people. Get informed. Get in shape. And if you don’t want to wind up like Anne Heche or Michael Hastings, don’t ever buy a car any newer than 25 years old…🙄

Over and out..

Captain Roy Harkness

PS Cameras and microphones in your car, monitoring you and reporting directly to police agencies? What the Hell is this? 🤨