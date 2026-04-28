Engineered Collapse: Energy WAR, False Flags & The Digital Prison

The Middle East explodes into chaos, then suddenly we’re told it’s “over.” A ceasefire gets announced, but the Strait of Hormuz is still restricted, shipments barely moving, and oil routes remain under pressure while markets stay unstable.



At the same time, energy rationing begins. Refineries get hit, supply chains disrupted, and prices start bleeding into everything from fuel to food as the next wave of shortages lines up. People are already being told to work from home.



But could what’s happening in the Middle East be a distraction? Digital ID systems expand, AI gets positioned as the next global threat, and talks of a financial reset start lining up at the same time Bilderberg meetings focus on digital finance. Something major is incoming. A black swan event that triggers the reset.

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