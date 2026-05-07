Spraying The Sky, Targeting Food Supply & The Next Plandemic

Via Steve Eyes

Chem trails are becoming ubiquitous and undeniable, to the point even the lying whore mainstream media is talking about them? Mysterious boxes of ticks are being discovered on North American farmland just as Pfizer is about to release a “life-saving Lyme Disease vaccine” (no doubt mRNA based)? Human brain cells being incorporated into AI technology? The surging demand for power by AI server farms is driving the price of electricity beyond our reach? The debt ratio of the American Federal Government is now over 100% of GDP? Vaccines and… nasal sprays? To reverse aging⁉️ Again using mRNA Technology??? 🤨😳

In other news that incorrigible gang of criminals, the World Health Organization, would have us believe there’s been a hantavirus outbreak on the Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius... They can’t even be bothered to come up with a new wheeze...🥱 And the Blue-pilled Pinheads continue to trust them. 🤨 “40% mortality rate, they’re rushing to create a new vaccine to stop it” … nah… shaddap… 🙄💩

And 98% of humanity will of course believe it, even after the 3 years of Hell on Earth that was the Covid Fraudemic…

How is it anyone with a functioning intelligence continues to believe these pathological – if not psychopathic – liars?

And would you look at that! How coincidental! A surge of mice appearing out of the blue in Australia’s wheat belt!

“… There’s already a food crises, fertilizer crisis, higher food prices, more pressure on an already strained system. Fertilizer already collapsing, farmers already cutting back production, energy already driving costs up; now layer this on: Another hit to food production from a completely different angle. So now you’ve got a disease tied to rodents on one side, and food supply getting hit by rodents on the other. When you step back and look at everything taking place, it looks like a coordinated effort to target food, health, the cost-of-living; everything. So we know who’s behind it; could there be a pandemic underway that many aren’t speaking about? …”

That pandemic being the turbocancers caused, of course not by the Covid Lethal Injections, but Covid itself!! 😜😆🥳🤣

And with that, I’ll leave you to Steve Eyes…