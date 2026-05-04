⚡Alert: Canada Is Finished! Police State, Cops Carry “Assault” Rifles, Gun Grab, Digital ID

May 3, 2026 Canada isn’t just becoming a police state; it is now a certified police state. I’m joined by John Carpay of Justice Center https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjdq2eSV2SgBPCnDQi29ckg Get the gear I use here; Use discount code HALFPRICE for 50% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment: https://canadianpreparedness.com/ Get emergency prescription meds and antibiotics: https://jasemedical.com/canadianprepper Get wholesale freeze-dried food (world renowned quality) use discount code ‘canadianprepper’: https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6 https://www.youtube.com/@CanadianPrepper

So the Toronto Police are now dressed in something resembling a Commando or a Navy Seal’s working uniform, complete with M16s (or whatever the Hell they are...😳) But for me to own any kind of a firearm is growing steadily more and more compromised if not illegal? Just what the f*** is this exactly? North Korea? Fascist Italy? Democratic Kampuchea?

After 9 years of Justin Castreau being puppeteered by Central Bankster Mark Carnage, now the WEF-sponsored Maestro himself is in the driver’s seat, with a purloined majority government. 💩😱 I’ve been aware of Canada’s “Totalitarian Tiptoe” starting with Castreau’s “Bill C16” back in 2017 mandating pronouns and Jordan Peterson’s vocal opposition to same pole-vaulted him to international stardom… Legislation mandating the proper use of someone’s chosen pronouns? Can you, who’s reading this, imagine anything more preposterous and asinine?

And Kafkaesque?

It’s now the law of the land, and it’s nothing compared to what’s coming; property rights across the country, sancrosanct since pretty much Magna Carta at least is now endangered with British Columbia adopting UNDRIP, and of course there’s the case of Barry Neufeld, fined $750,000 dollars by the Provincial Social Justice Tribunals, essentially for hurting the feelings of people who properly belong in a lunatic asylum. Not mention shortly I could be cut off from the Internet and all that that risks, simply at the whim of some politician, and without any explanation. Hang onto your hats folks.

Arkham Asylum, where we’ll be monitored by spyware 24/7 and compelled by CBDCs and Chinese-style Social Credit. Like the rest of The West, this is what this country is coming to. Literally.

… And what will it take, to wake people up? …