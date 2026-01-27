Digital Sabotage - Digital ID

I have a co-worker whom I’ll call “Barb” (‘cause that’s her name😘) who does not use a computer, or a cellphone. Ever. She keeps anything she finds of interest in a notebook, writes it out in longhand… frankly, a very good idea… 🤔 I’d do the same thing if I wasn’t so lazy… 🤔

Meanwhile I’ve been reading Cryptogon.com for probably 25 years at least; it occurred to me I’ve neglected Kevin’s posts for some time, so I went to check on him and learned for the first time of Digby Furneaux and his interview with former English MP Andrew Brigden regarding the meatgrinder he’s been through over the Covid Lethal Injections and the UK government’s work to foist digital IDs on the population. We already have them in British Columbia, if you want to communicate with the government you have to have one installed on your cellphone — just like their despicable “Vaccine Passport App” — or else obtain some widget (The “BC Token”) by visiting a branch office of The Ministry of Love.

Not happening Mr. Eby… 🙄

I was narrowly able to avoid it recently when it was time to renew my security licence. They wanted as an alternative a copy of my fingerprints which I’ve already given them three times, and then they lost them and I had to do it again... I renewed my licence for 3 years to avoid the digital ID, but come 2028 and it’s time to renew my driver’s licence? Guess I’m walking. I will not comply. And hopefully I’ll be dead by then and yes I’m serious. Digby talks about how three (or was it four) of his hard-drives mysteriously self-destructed as he was preparing his documentary; this is information Someone does not want us to know.

Digby hasn’t released his documentary yet, but I’m posting this along with his trailer, just before his interview with our Mr. Brigden. You will want to keep your eyes peeled for the release…

I have to say, if I hadn’t lived through the past 8 years of my life, I would not have believed it could have happened in an advanced country. The mendacious, utter, wanton criminality of all our so-called leaders… They are simply not to be trusted. Not with the time of day, not with a burnt-out match.

What will it take, to wake people up?