In Conversation with Andrew Bridgen 2

Prof. Anthony Hall picked up the YouTube conversation between Anthony Bridgen and Digby Furneaux, many thanks Prof. Hall!, and in the comments Ann Watson in Nova Scotia drew my attention to another conversation with Mr. Bridgen, this time with Dutch journalist Flavio Pasquino.

In a post issued by Donald Jeffries Timber Wolf on the other hand issued a caution:

For the record, I think your “Andrew Bridgen” is, like Alex Jones, a “limited hangout”. You get some truth, but are led into a deeper set of lies, and more confusion. The only way out is devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady and heeding the requests of Our Lady of Fatima. As for the rest, it is one hellish doom loop. If you have read Don Jeffries’ Hidden History series, you know that the lies are long and deep.

If Mr Bridgen is for real he might want to tell the Brits how Winnie Churchill was totally fake and ghey, both his American and British sides, and how his war was equally fake and ghey. The real name of World War Two should be that of a board game: Banksta Wars, Big Oil Edition: SLaughter of Cities- because that is exactly what that “conflict” was.