In Conversation with Andrew Bridgen 2

Prof. Anthony Hall picked up the YouTube conversation between Anthony Bridgen and Digby Furneaux, many thanks Prof. Hall!, and in the comments Ann Watson in Nova Scotia drew my attention to another conversation with Mr. Bridgen, this time with Dutch journalist Flavio Pasquino.
In a post issued by Donald Jeffries Timber Wolf on the other hand issued a caution:
For the record, I think your “Andrew Bridgen” is, like Alex Jones, a “limited hangout”. You get some truth, but are led into a deeper set of lies, and more confusion. The only way out is devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Our Lady and heeding the requests of Our Lady of Fatima. As for the rest, it is one hellish doom loop. If you have read Don Jeffries’ Hidden History series, you know that the lies are long and deep.
If Mr Bridgen is for real he might want to tell the Brits how Winnie Churchill was totally fake and ghey, both his American and British sides, and how his war was equally fake and ghey. The real name of World War Two should be that of a board game: Banksta Wars, Big Oil Edition: SLaughter of Cities- because that is exactly what that “conflict” was.
I restacked his comments together with my own caution:
All we can do is observe and report; the more we know, the more we have to learn. I have some awareness of the mind-boggling fraud Winston Churchill perpetrated; the sellout and betrayal of the United Kingdom and the British Empire; the immolation of 65 million people, simply so he could hang onto his country seat of Chartwell… but Timber Wolf’s story of the betrayal of Mexico I have not heard before. Is it true? I wouldn’t doubt it.🤔
The damnable depravity of the Demons in Charge of our sphere. Even when the inarguable proof is sitting there in front of you, stinking like a pile of fresh shit on a platter, you have to force yourself to believe it.
Do not comply, no matter what they threaten.
Captain Roy Harkness