1,887 views Premiered Nov 12, 2025

Let’s stop beating around the bush. It IS about the Jews. And why is no one asking about reparations for the Palestinians? These long-suffering and beloved people are still the taking the brunt of Jewish genocidal messianism. This is one unspeakably evil manifestation of the Jewish problem. Let’s just stop pretending. It IS about the Jews. And let’s continue to pray for the conversion of the Jews. Being Jewish is not a life sentence. But the Jewish problem is now inescapable. God bless E. Michael Jones for explaining the nature of the problem. Read his masterpiece, The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit. Our Lady of Palestine, pray for us.