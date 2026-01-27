As I said in my previous post I only learned of Andrew Bridgen via his conversation with Digby Furneaux (“Digital ID, Excess Deaths & Political Silence”) this afternoon via Cryptogon.com.

By the time I was finished watching this interview I was floored, felt liked I’d been sucker-punched on the jaw by Mohammed Ali. What a bloody — and decades long at least — horror show; and I want to know a lot more about Andrew Bridgen. He also mentions the British Government’s role in child trafficking and the Transgender Abomination, speaks of sexologist, pedophile, and disciple of Aleister Crowley, Alfred Kinsey; and of something I’ve never heard of before, the “United Nations Guidance to the sexuality education of children” (it is utterly grotesque and monumentally inappropriate). Seems a lot of these bastards are Luciferians. And finally he speaks of “Agenda 2030”, something regarding we had better extract our heads from our butts and learn all we can about, PDQ. It’s almost too late... Everything we’ve experienced over the past decade at least is connected. “AIDS”, the Covid Fraudemic, the mask-wearing insanity, the Lethal Injections, UNDRIP, “Global Warming”, “Net Zero”, Mass Migration, the incendiary levels of debt, Transgenderism, “drag queen story hour”; all of it. We live in Arkham asylum and the lunatics are in charge.

Regrettably Batman is not available to rescue us… 🤔

I include my question to Brighteon.Ai and a link to its response, and issue my profound thanks to Mike Adams for his work in that regard, and conclude with a copy-and-paste from Digby’s post on YouTube (amazing it’s still there):

“Tell me everything you can please about UN Agenda 2030. History, people involved, best books and websites on the topic, what if anything can be done about it?”

https://brightanswers.ai/saved/un-agenda-2030-exposed-the-globalist-takeover-of-freedom-17694860.html

14,979 views Jan 21, 2026 This interview was originally filmed for my upcoming documentary This Is Digital ID.



That was the intention.



But once I sat down with Andrew Bridgen, it became clear very quickly that this conversation went far beyond digital ID alone.



What followed was a long-form, unfiltered discussion covering digital ID, Covid policy, vaccine harms, excess deaths, political pressure, public inquiries, media silence, freedom of speech, corruption, and the personal cost of speaking out against powerful vested interests.



Because this was filmed for a documentary and not as a traditional interview, I want to be upfront. This is a single camera angle throughout, and I wasn’t mic’d up, so my audio is lower than Andrew’s in places. Nothing here is polished. Nothing is staged. And nothing has been edited to make it more comfortable.



Due to overwhelming public demand, I’m releasing the full conversation exactly as it happened.



About This Is Digital ID



This Is Digital ID is a feature-length documentary currently in production, examining what digital ID really is, how it’s being introduced, and what it could mean for freedom, governance, and everyday life if it becomes embedded without proper public debate.



The project has been entirely self-funded up to this point.



00:00 Introduction and Context

01:10 Expulsion from the Conservative Party

03:00 MPs Privately Acknowledging Vaccine Harms

06:00 NICE Guideline 163 and the Elderly

07:40 Excess Deaths and Blocked Parliamentary Debate

09:00 The Post Office Horizon Scandal

12:30 Why Public Inquiries Fail

15:00 Big Pharma, Thalidomide, and Historical Parallels

21:30 Media Silence and Political Pressure

24:00 Digital ID as Infrastructure, Not Policy

28:00 Agenda 2030 and Governance

31:00 Reform, Farage, and Political Compromise

34:00 Power, Elites, and Control

39:00 Migration, Policing, and State Authority

42:00 Digital ID and Social Credit Systems

47:00 Freedom of Speech and Media Control

51:00 Child Trafficking and Why It’s Untouchable

55:00 Education, Ideology, and Children

59:10 Final Thoughts on Governance and the Future

Do not comply, no matter what they threaten.

Captain Roy Harkness