The Enemies of the Whole Human Race

“O God, who didst choose Israel to be thine ancient people; open their hearts that they may see and confess the Lord Jesus to be thy Son and their true Messiah, and, believing, they may have life through his Name. Take away all pride and prejudice in us that may hinder their understanding of the Gospel, and hasten the time when all Israel shall be saved; through the merits of the same Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

— Archbishop Thomas Cranmer

The Book of Common Prayer, First published January, 1549