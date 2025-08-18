Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack
Global Land Grab, Bug Butter, Alpha-Gal, Chikungunya & Biometric Warfare
EyesIsWatchin #191
18 hrs ago
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
18
2
1:05:27
The Fourth Horse of the Apocalypse Is the Digital Revolution
by Chuck Baldwin, via Paul Craig Roberts
Aug 16
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
15
18
Gospel Truth
Via Duckstreet Studios
Aug 15
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
8
29
8:11
Top Oncologist Sounds Alarm Over Surging Cancers
mRNA “Vaccines” Are a “Hazard to Humanity”
Aug 12
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
16
39
Israel’s Pogrom in Palestine
By Wyatt Peterson
Aug 6
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
18
23
The Architects of Western Decline
by VertigoPolitix
Aug 6
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
21
42
28:29
Palantir’s Prison Grid, mRNA Floss & the Healing Power of Sunlight
EyesIsWatchin #190
Aug 4
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
12
18
1:14:39
The Western World’s Self-demise Continues
By Paul Craig Roberts
Aug 3
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
17
15
“Whom You are Not Allowed to Criticize”
By Gonzalo Lira
Aug 2
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
60
58
16:26
The Demise of Western Law Dates from the Nuremberg Trials
By Paul Craig Roberts
Aug 1
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
22
6
Chapter 6e: Civil War
Serge Melgunov, Red Terror in Russia 1918-1923
Published on Odysseus Unsheathed
•
Aug 1
14:55
July 2025
Britain Commits Suicide
‘Land of Hope and Glory’? by Jared Taylor
Jul 30
•
Capt. Roy Harkness
35
50
