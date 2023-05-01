Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

My personal Substack

People

Capt. Roy Harkness

@captroyharkness
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
A "failed" musician who thinks too much, doing his best to imitate Cassandra of Troy...
© 2025 Capt. Roy Harkness
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture