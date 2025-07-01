I ain’t gonna kill to please the Jews

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/22305I ain’t gonna kill to please the JewsAnother soldier’s song...Capt. Roy HarknessJul 01, 202522305ShareDuckStreetStudios@DuckStreetStudiosUKOriginal at this link.Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCapt. Roy Harkness’ Substack reply rulesCapt. Roy Harkness’ SubstackSubscribeAuthorsCapt. Roy HarknessRecent PostsThis Is Not A Drill; What You Need To Know!!11 hrs ago • Capt. Roy Harkness The Synagogue of SatanNov 5 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Pornographic Genocidal Compound Interest Stone Cold Sober Kosher BluesOct 26HHS Secretary RFK, Jr. Excuses GENOCIDE Against Children in Bizarre Social PostOct 9 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Siberian “Plague” the Ventilator, and the mRNA That Was Already Waiting!!!Oct 6 • Capt. Roy HarknessBelleville synagogue targeted with gunfire on Yom KippurSep 22 • Capt. Roy HarknessThe Echo of the GlenSep 15 • Capt. Roy HarknessHow Canada’s Healthcare System Legalized MurderSep 10 • Capt. Roy Harkness