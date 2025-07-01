Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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I ain’t gonna kill to please the Jews

Another soldier’s song...
Capt. Roy Harkness's avatar
Capt. Roy Harkness

DuckStreetStudios@DuckStreetStudiosUK

Original at this link.

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