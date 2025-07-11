Jews Are Boasting that They Are Destroying Europe

Via Paul Craig Roberts.

“It is amazing how Jews have succeeded in being victims while they destroy everyone else.”

— Paul Craig Roberts.

“Barbara Spectre believes the current wave of antisemitism in Sweden will pass” 🤔 … With any luck, she is mistaken: One of the terrible things I’ve learned since the latest barbarity of The Nakba commenced in October 7, 2023, is that the Jews have represented – at best – a thoroughly subversive, deeply pernicious influence in whatever culture they find themselves in, hence their expulsion 1,030 times over the course of some 3,200 years. Europe has been going to Hell in a handbasket with the migrant wave that commenced after the Israeli-instigated, CIA-organized overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi’s Libya in October 2011, reducing one of the most advanced countries in Africa — just behind South Africa, which appears to be undergoing a similar devolution — to Dark Age barbarism, complete with open-air slave markets. Muammar warned us this would happen… 🙄 Although come to think of it, Jean Raspail warned us as well in 1973 with his eerily-prescient The Camp of the Saints of which copies now seem to be rather hard to find…

The curious thing about this video is while Paul posted it to his website this morning, it was uploaded to YouTube July 16, 2024 — but originally created September 9, 2015.