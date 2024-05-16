Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Hannahlehigh
May 16, 2024

Its all so sick and twisted with the jews, The God's Israel and this Israel have nothing in common, todays Israel was created in 1948, I believe satan leads them, they are evil and I want the genocide to end in Gaza.

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Et's Cinema PsychoMasonica's avatar
Et's Cinema PsychoMasonica
May 16, 2024

You totally knocked this out of the park Capt! I've never seen these facts and arguments so cohesively stated in such a short piece of writing. The "Synagogue of Satan" is presently having its way with the world but their sheer arrogance and self delusion will eventually be their undoing. When the Masons and the many other elite "mixed masses" that have served this agenda for centuries figure out they have only been played and that they themselves have also been targeted for elimination and enslavement, that's when the real fire works will begin. These people are eventually going to turn on one another and be at each others throats. That's when the real chance to break free will come.

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