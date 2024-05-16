Hello Humans…

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi, miserere nobis.

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi, miserere nobis.

Agnus Dei, qui tollis peccata mundi, dona nobis pacem.

If, by the end of Asha Logos’ presentation you are not weeping uncontrollably at what has been lost, what we are losing? You are beyond redemption. And by the way? There is no such thing as “Judeo-Christianity”. The two religions and philosophies are in fact, mutually exclusive: “God’s chosen people” on the one hand, versus Christ’s message of universal love and brotherhood on the other?

Oil and water. How could the latter possibly spring from the former? The Lord works in mysterious ways I guess, and if any tribe on Earth needed The Son’s direct intervention surely it was and remains, the Jews.

They nailed him to a tree for his trouble.

Why am I doing this? Why am I reposting an article together with my own off-the-top-of-my-head reflections written after midnight in a blazing heat after a hard day’s work (just like the post I just did on the excremental filth that’s raping and destroying Canada); an article and thoughts practically guaranteed to at least offend the Hell out of 99% of the people who read it? An article that with the passage of the “On-Line Harms Act” could win me life imprisonment? Well… a number of things... 🤔

About Christmas time last year I read an article by one James Howard Kunstler, an online writer of the Jewish persuasion whose material I once quite enjoyed, finding it both witty and sagacious… who in said article went on at length about how he had absolutely no problem with the ongoing genocide in Occupied Palestine, his rationale being “Never again”: Because 6 million Jews were purportedly murdered in Europe between 1933 and 1945, it is perfectly acceptable now for the Jews in turn, to murder millions of innocent people in Occupied Palestine who had absolutely nothing to do with it. He not merely approves of the ongoing genocide: He rejoices in it. 😱 I had a rather short e-mail exchange with him before writing him off altogether. What can you say to someone for whom mass murder in the most appalling fashions imaginable, is perfectly acceptable? Actually if you visit Twitter or Canada’s Rebel News, amongst other places, you’ll find dozens of Jewish individuals who are in fact, delighted with this present-day inferno.

The words of secular Jew Ron Unz come to mind:

“…the inescapable conclusion is that in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”

That’s some of it.

On the other hand, I walked to work today as I try to do every day, and just like a few days back during Esquimalt’s “Buccaneer Days”… the number of people, particularly women, grossly if not morbidly obese, dressed (scantily) for the heat.. covered from head to foot in the most disfiguring garish tattoos imaginable. Not to mention the piercings.

How could these women possibly believe this is attractive? It isn’t: It’s revolting.

That’s some more of it.

When I got to work, I had a chance to listen to the following: Mike Adams Interviews Dmitry Orlov, Acclaimed Author Of The Five Stages Of Collapse

That’s also some more of it. And while Mike and Dmitri haven’t the guts to say what is the real cause of The West’s decline, Asha Logos certainly does, in his presentation “Black and White”:

White, western, Christian civilization is, hands down, the apotheosis of human achievement. As as species we simply have not done better than this. But here we are, circling the drain, courtesy of the machinations of a certain privileged group; at the very least a diabolical plutocratic subsection of same; a group for whom subversion and sabotage — to say nothing of mass murder — are very much their stock-in-trade... 🤔

In no particular order… Who are these people? That’s for me to know, and you to figure out…

Thus, like Gandalf-the-Grey when he passed The Enemy’s gates at Dol Guldur, when asked how he could do such a insane, suicidal thing, I reply using his words but in the present tense: “I’m finding things out, as usual. And a nasty, dangerous business it is.”

Best,

Captain Roy Harkness

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The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity At the Roots of Political Judaism

by Pierre Simon, via Unz.com, May 14, 2024

With a lie you can go very far, but there is no turning back.

— Jewish proverb

Globalist Jews and their vassals have a nasty habit of smearing their opponents with accusations of “conspiracy theorists,” implying by this slur that conspiracies exist only in the fertile imagination of their critics, who are commonly portrayed as a bunch of lying crazies. However, according to Harvard University biological anthropology professor Richard Wrangham,

The vital innovation that has given rise to a new kind of political system is the plot. The ability to plot [conspire] rather than the ability to make weapons is what balanced the forces between the classical alpha males and the coalition of the weak. The ability to plot is an example of what psychologist Michael Tomasello has termed “shared intentionality,” a type of collaboration in which participants have psychological states in common. This ability has recently been deemed by psychologist Michael Tomasello to be unique to the human species. Humans excel in shared intentionality, which is already present in children as young as one year old, whereas chimpanzees show almost no signs of it. According to Tomasello, the typically human development of shared intentionality explains why humans can do many special things, from using mathematics to building skyscrapers and from playing a symphony to forming governments.[1]

If, as Richard Wrangham believes, selection against reactive aggression in impulsive people who have difficulty with frustration has indeed led to the self-domestication of humans, globalism and its off-shoot Zionism would in this sense be an attempt to domesticate humanity a step further into slavery. This attempt is only made possible by the shared intentionality of the main belligerents. It’s a conspiracy in the purest sense of the word. One of globalism’s most prominent conspirators, Jewish vassal, David Rockefeller, makes no secret of the fact:

Some people even think that we [the Rockefeller family] are part of a secret Cabala working against the best interests of the United States that we are internationalists conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure—one world, if you will. If that is the charge, I am guilty, and proud of it.[2]

This Jewish plot against humanity is also vindicated in a book by Joseph W. Bendersky called The Jewish Threat. Antisemitic Politics in the US Army. “Put simply,” writes Ron Unz, the Jewish editor in chief and owner of one of America’s most trusted information websites, The Unz Review, “U.S. military leaders in those decades widely believed that the world faced a direct threat from organized Jewry, which had seized control of Russia and similarly sought to subvert and gain mastery over America and the rest of Western civilization.”[3]

Humans are made that way, to carry out a project, they need a master plan, a strategy, a method, and to avoid alerting their opponents, they must necessarily plan in secret, i.e., plot. Shared intentionality is indeed one of our instincts. Whether it’s a sports team, an army, a political party, or the globalist hydra, without a game plan or a playbook, you will fail.

If you want, in other words, to exterminate 6 million Jews in gas chambers, you need a plan, it won’t happen by telepathy or by “an incredible meeting of minds, a consensus—mind reading by a far-flung bureaucracy,” as the most prestigious Holocaust specialist Raul Hilberg puts it in what is considered the bible of the Holocaust: The Destruction of the European Jews.[4] What else could he say! Contrary to Jewish claims, as conclusively shown in both Zundel trials[5] and in a huge number of contradictory books and articles,[6] there are no documents, no signed order by Hitler or anyone else for that matter, no plans for the construction of gas chambers, no pictures of a homicidal gas chamber, no traces of gas in the alleged gas chambers presented to the public, no bills for the hundreds of tons of coal needed to incinerate millions of bodies, no mass graves, no ashes anywhere, just witness accounts and Hollywood fictions that don’t prove a thing.[7] Circular statements like the following one is what Holocaust fanatics such as Deborah Lipstadt consider as sufficient proof:

It is not necessary to ask how, technically, such a mass murder was possible. It was technically possible because it took place. This is the obligatory starting point of any historical investigation on this subject. It was our duty to simply remind you of this truth: there is not, nor can there be, any debate about the existence of gas chambers.[8]

But beware, Ms. Lipstadt, with the advent of artificial intelligence, this kind of “overwhelming” evidence may no longer be enough. For example, if you ask infoChatbot the following questions, as Catholic intellectual Dr. E. Michael Jones did, you get the following answers:

How many Jews died in Auschwitz? The chatbot answered: “It is estimated that at least 1.1 million people died in Auschwitz, the majority of whom were Jews.” Were the Jews murdered in Auschwitz cremated? “Yes, the bodies of those murdered at Auschwitz were cremated.” How many crematoria were there in Auschwitz? “There was a total of four crematoria in Auschwitz.” How long does it take for a crematorium to cremate a body? “It usually takes between two and three hours to cremate a body in a crematorium.” Is it possible to cremate 1.1 million bodies using only four crematoria in four years?” “No.” How many years would it take?” “It would take over 78 years to cremate 1.1 million bodies using only four crematoria.”[9]

Let’s leave it up to Ms. Lipstadt to work through the infoChatbot quagmire while we get back to our topic: The Jewish plot to enslave humanity. So, what is the master plan that is used by the Jewish Globo-Zionists to achieve their goal of hegemonic domination? There are several, as we shall see below, but one is more important than the others.

Torah

The Pentateuch or the Hebrew Bible called the Torah, which is composed of the five books, Genesis, Exile, Leviticus, Numbers, and Deuteronomy is not the master plan as such, but it is placed first because it contains a recurring theme in political Judaism: the world belongs to the Jews and all non-Jews on the planet are at the mercy and whim of Jewish interests. The following passage from chapter 7 of Deuteronomy is pretty chilling, to say the least:

For you are a people sacred to the LORD, your god; he has chosen you from all the nations on the face of the earth to be a people peculiarly his own. You shall consume all the nations which the LORD, your god, will deliver up to you. Rout them utterly until they are annihilated. He will deliver their kings into your hand, that you may make their names perish from under the heavens. No man will be able to stand up against you, till you have put an end to them.

The Torah, in other words, is the foundation on which all the following expressions of political Judaism are built. “Its central ideology is summed up in Yahweh, the national god of the Israelites, who, through the Mosaic covenant, promised his people dominion over the nations on condition that they be separated,” notes the French historian and essayist Laurent Guyénot in his book Our God Is Your God Too, But He Has Chosen Us.[10]

The Torah is thus one of the blueprints that the Jewish race uses to enslave humanity. The playbook of the Open Society of George Soros, born Schwartz, for example, is in fact derived from the Torah, more specifically from Deuteronomy 20-10 and 20-11:

When you go near a city to fight against it, then proclaim an offer of peace to it. And it shall be that if they accept your offer of peace, and open to you, then all the people who are found in it shall be placed under tribute to you, and serve you.[11]

As noted by Doctor of Philosophy Lucien Cerise,

the phraseology of openness is in fact designed to disarm human communities by making them feel guilty about being closed. In 2007, the German government and the Council of Europe launched a project called Days of Tolerance in Ukraine’s intercultural cities, designed to open Ukrainians’ minds and prepare them to welcome non-European immigrants. Opening doors and making doors open are principles of social engineering, destroying a system not by piercing its defences, but by making them open, with its consent and abusing its trust after having usurped the identity of the victim or saviour.[12]

Talmud

This compilation of continuously updated comments is the common Jewish law, the religious-legal code, which serves as the unifying force and the spiritual rallying point of the Jewish people. The Talmud gave birth to the universally adaptable Jew, providing him with “an invisible framework for the governance of man” says Jewish historian Max Dimont.[13] The philosophy of this book is the primary foundation of political Judaism today and the virtual guidebook for the Jewish goal of a global imperium.

Simply put, the Talmud can be viewed as “a group evolutionary strategy used by Jews in their competition for social, political, and cultural dominance with non-Jews,” notes evolutionary psychologist Dr. Kevin MacDonald in his landmark book, The Culture of Critique. An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements.[14]

In his work, Zionism and Apartheid (1975), Russian writer Valery Skurlatov asserts that “both Judaism and Zionism have the same socio-economic class basis — and thus a common purpose — world domination. Judaism contains in coded form the strategy, universal in class-oriented societies, of the ‘chosen people.’ Only ‘their own’ are initiated into this secret strategy.”[15]

It was the Spanish-born Rabbi Moses ben Maimon (1135-1204), now remembered as Maimonides and as Ramban who, in the 12th century,

helped institutionalize the Talmud as the driving force behind worldwide Jewish thinking. No serious student of the New World Order can dispute the fact that what the Talmud and other pivotal writing put forth is precisely the concept that is brought into being today as a consequence of global Jewish power in the hands of the Rothschild Empire. While the Rothschild Empire initially opposed establishing a Jewish state, once they recognized the benefit of a strategically placed Jewish state in Palestine as a base for global machinations, they became Zionism’s greatest patrons. As such, Edmond Rothschild is hailed as “the Father of Israel” and honoured on Israeli currency today.[16]

Isaac Luria’s Cabala

According to a concept in the Cabala of Isaac Luria called tikkun olam or “repair of the world” in Hebrew, the creation of the Tree of Life, the Kabbalistic symbol of the universe, was an accident that produced a great disorder that only the Jewish people have the power to repair by hastening the coming of their Messiah to the Holy Land through social, political, and military actions.[17]

In the 16th century, this religious belief, which originated in the 13th century, became part of the Jewish orthodoxy. Thus, since that time, a number of Jewish elites have been working tirelessly from morning to night, directly or indirectly, with the help of their non-Jewish vassals, for the realization of this messianic utopia born in the fertile imagination of a handful of Jewish mystics such as Moses Nahmanide, Abraham Abulafia, Solomon Molcho, David Reubeni, Isaac Luria, Sabbataï Tsevi, and Jacob Frank.[18]

Jewish oligarch Jacques Attali, the multifaceted eminence grise of several French presidents, repeatedly condemned for plagiarism[19] is an ardent follower of the Lurianic Cabala and of tikkun olam:

Why should the world be repaired? God is there for that, if the world needs repairing, it is because God has decided not to do it anymore, so this opens up dizzying perspectives and one must have read and understood something in Luria at least to be able to reflect on this subject, so it refers to the responsibility of the human condition, and in the forefront of human responsibility, to Jewish responsibility. We are alone, and Auschwitz confirmed it to us, for all those who did not want to hear it, the repair of the world is us and nobody else. I think that this mission refers fundamentally to the Jewish expectation that “we are here to repair the world.”[20]

Jewish billionaire and busy warmonger Bernard-Henri Lévy (BHL) also swears by tikkun olam:

No more saving the world. Never mind starting it again. But just to repair it, the way one repairs broken vases. The word “repair” is very beautiful. It is modest. It is wise. But it is also dizzying. It was Isaac Luria’s, of course.[21]

And Jewish vaccine promoter Peter Hotez is also convinced that he is doing his part to repair the world. In his essay Science Tikkun: Repairing the World through the Science of Neglected Diseases, Science Diplomacy, and Public Engagement, Hotez claims, as noted by Karl Hamaers the author of Covert Covid Culprits. An Inquest Chronicle, that

one of the ways the world is broken is in the human immune system, and that one of the ways Jews are going to fix that for the benefit of the rest of us Gentiles is through vaccines.[22]

But don’t be fooled by appearances. Under the guise of holy intentions, writes Karl Haemers, “Mr. Hofez is part of a vast cabal bent on protecting the pharmaceutical industry and the global public health infrastructure from scrutiny.”[23] As for Bernard-Henri Lévy, who has always publicly asserted that his fight is part of a universalist approach to human rights, he admitted in a speech given during a Jewish convention that as a “representative of the tribe of Israel,” he had committed himself to the overthrow of Khadafi “under the banner” of his “loyalty to Zionism and Israel,” adding that it was “as a Jew” that he had “taken part in this political adventure.”[24] Always ahead of his time, Jacques Attali’s way of repairing the world is to promote universalism and planetary race-mixing for everyone except Jews.[25] When Jews such Hofez, BHL, and Attali “repair the world,” they are repairing it to better suit themselves and their Jewish agenda.

Sabbateï Tsevi’s Cabala

But if the tikkun olam of J. Attali, BHL, and Hofez seems rather positive and innocent on the surface, since it is simply a matter of metaphorically gluing back together the broken pieces of the vase of the universe, there is also a dark side to the Cabala, that of the Jewish cabalist Sabbataï Tsevi (1626-1676) the enfant terrible of the Cabala. In his version of things, instead of repairing broken vessels by gluing them back together, one must destroy the vessels that are judged to be defective by the parties involved.[26]

This is the principle of redemption through sin preached by the disgraced Weinstein who believes that he can save humanity in his own particular way by taking on the burden of sexual assault. According to sources close to the famously fallen producer (now redeemed by the wave of a magic wand), he has indeed resigned himself to being punished as a martyr for social change. “Weinstein could be seen as a disciple of Sabbataï Tsevi who declared himself the Messiah in 1666,” quips the Jewish philosopher and jazz musician Gilad Atzmon, “and the transition from all-round sinner to new messianic figure was certainly swift for serial sexual predator Weinstein. But this should not surprise us. The fact that Weinstein sees himself as a martyr for social change is perfectly in keeping with tikkun olam, the misguided Jewish belief that it is up to Jews to fix the world.”[27]

The Sabbataist doctrine was also preached by the Canadian Jewish singer Leonard Cohen (1934-2016) in his last album released in October 2016. In that record’s eponymous song, You Want It Darker, Cohen declares his belief in the doctrine of Sabbataï Tsevi, a manic-depressive who thought he was the Messiah of the Jews. During one of his manic phases, Tsevi proclaimed the abolition of God’s commandments and his belief in Satan, “the one who allows what is forbidden.” In his sick mind, sin becomes virtue and the normal becomes abnormal. What was at first only a serious mental pathology became the central dogma of globalism and its off-shoot Zionism: in order to do good, to purify oneself from the impure, one must first do evil.[28]



Jacob Frank’s Cabala

The Sabbataist antinomianism would later be taken up by Tsevi’s disciple Jacob Frank (1726–1791), who declared that the end of time and the destruction of all laws will not be complete until depravity has spread to the whole of society: “I have not come to elevate, I have come to destroy and bring down all things until everything is swallowed up so deep that it cannot sink any lower… There is no ascension without first descending.”[29]

There is a familiar nihilistic aspect to the Sabbato-Frankist conception of things that one cannot fail to recognize in today’s Western society, where things such as blasphemous desacralizations à la Charlie Hebdo, pedophilia, zoophilia, transgenderism, homosexuality, adultery, feminism, abortion on demand, and pornography are encouraged, even exalted. In this clean slate policy, all traditional values and religions are annihilated, paving the way for atheism and the secular, anticlerical tendencies embodied in Freemasonry, liberalism, and Jacobinism [communism]. This is what Leonard Cohen metaphorically declares in the line of his song that he repeats like a mantra, “You want it darker we kill the flame.”

Thus, to rebuild back better on the ruins of the impure, one must destroy the kellipot, those impure barks of the Tree of Life that stand in the way of the redemption of humanity: territorial borders, nations, patriotism, identity, order, law, family, marriage, patriarchy, biological sex, the ethnic and racial diversity that nature has created, morality and religion, government, property, and inheritance rights, economic, social, and cultural protectionism, everything, absolutely everything.

A strategy of birth in pain and chaos that will essentially result in the resurrection of the Hebrew world not only on the ruins of the order established on the principles of Christian civilization, as Mgr. Henri Delassus rightly claimed, at a time when Christianity was dominant,[30] but on the ruins of all non-Jewish races, religions, and civilizations.

It is these ideas from the Torah, the Talmud, and the Cabala that animate the Likud party, the Tsahal army, as well as the Jewish media, academics, banks, financiers, corporations, and the tens of thousands of synagogues, Jewish associations, foundations, and think tanks spread out in a spider web fashion all over the world. These ideas are the blueprints or protocols that the Jewish race follows to impose its will on the world and to enslave humanity. As stated by the greatly beloved Sephardic rabbi of Israel, Ovadia Yosef, who passed away in 2013,

goyim [non-Jews] were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world—only to serve the people of Israel. In Israel, death has no dominion over them… With Gentiles, it will be like any person—they need to die, but [God] will give them longevity. Why? Imagine that one’s donkey would die, they’d lose their money. This is his servant… That’s why he gets a long life, to work well for this Jew. Why are Gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat… That is why Gentiles were created. — Weekly Saturday night sermon in October 2010.[31]

These are not just empty words. This great Jewish sage is simply following a passage from the Hebrew Bible found in the book of Isaiah (61:5-6). Until his death in 2013, Ovadia Yosef, who was for thirty years a highly respected religious authority and listened to by Israeli leaders, including the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, was the embodiment par excellence of the ideas that prevail today in Israel and the Jewish Diaspora.[32] When Yosef died in 2003, 800,000 Israelis attended his funeral, the largest in Israel’s history. In its October 7, 2013, issue, The Times of Israel called Yosef a “giant of Jewish thought.”

To recap: Globalism and its off-shoot Zionism is basically a multifaceted mystico-political project whose stated aim is the redemption of mankind but whose secret aim is the enslavement of mankind. The real goal of the Globo-Zionists is a “Jewish utopia” where all the wealth of the world will be held by the Jews and all the nations of the earth will be subservient to them and their “God.”[33] In other words, globalism and its off-shoot Zionism is not only about a Jewish state, it is about a Jewish-Based World Order. As prominent Jewish writer, Israel Shamir, says,

Palestine is not the ultimate goal of the Jews, the world is. Palestine is just the place for world state headquarters. The Jews intend to turn Jerusalem into the supreme capital of the world, and its rebuilt temple into the focal point of the earth […] .[34]

Should we be concerned about the hegemonic, revolutionary, even tyrannical, and genocidal character of globalism and its off-shoot Zionism? To watch the “most moral army in the world,” of the “only democracy in the Middle East,” unabashedly torture, rape, and exterminate the Palestinian children, women, and the elderly of Gaza, without a shred of human remorse, in front of the entire planet, and with the consent of the Jewish-controlled Western governments, it’s high time to ask some serious questions.

Please, Mr. Bernard-Henry Levy, reassure us on this matter, it turns out that your tribe when captured by their ill will for power “can become great murderers, among the greatest known in modern history.”[35], [36]

Notes

[1] Richard Wrangham, The Goodness Paradox: The Strange Relationship Between Virtue and Violence in Human Evolution, Pantheon, 2019, p. 166-167.

[2] David Rockefeller, Memoirs, Random House, 2002, p. 405.

[3] Ron Unz, “Israel/Gaza: The Masks Come Off in American Society,” The Unz Review, May 6, 2024.

[4] Robert Faurisson, “Raul Hilberg Now Explains that the Genocide of the Jews Was Carried Out by Telepathy,” Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust, Sept. 1, 1988.

[5] Charles E. Weber, “Encyclopedic Work on Zündel Holocaust Trial’ an ‘Absolute Necessity,” The Unz Review, Mar/Apr 1995.

[6] Ron Unz, American Pravda: Holocaust Denial. Analyzing the History of a Controversial Movement, The Unz Review, August 27, 2018.

[7] Germar Rudolph, The Holocaust Lectures. Controversial Issues Cross-Examined, Holocaust Handbooks, vol. 15, Castle Hill Publishers, 2017.

[8] Le Monde, February 21, 1979.

[9] E. Michael Jones, “Why It’s Easier to Talk to a Robot Than to a Jew. How Artificial Intelligence destroyed the Holocaust,” The Unz Review, May 21, 2023.

[10] Laurent Guyénot, Our God is Your god too, but He has chosen us. Essays on Jewish Power, AFNIL, 2020, p.1.

[11] Lucien Cerise, Ukraine. La guerre hybride de l’OTAN, Cultures & Racines, 2022, p. 259.

[12] Ibid.

[13] Michael Collins Piper, The New Babylon. Those Who Reign Supreme. A Panoramic Overview of the Historical, Religious, and Economic Origins of the New World Order, American Free Press, 2015, p. 63.

[14] Kevin MacDonald, The Culture of Critique. An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements, Kindle, 2021.

[15] Michael Collins Piper, work cited, p. 61.

[16] Ibid., p. 56.

[17] Tikkun olam, Wikipedia. The Free Encyclopedia.

[18] Youssef Hindi, Occident et Islam. Tome I : Sources et genèse messianiques du sionisme de l’Europe médiévale au choc des civilisations, Sigest, 2015.

[19] « Les plus grands génies du plagiat », GQ, June 11, 2013.

[20] Jacques Attali – économiste, Delphine Horvilleur – rabbin de la communauté MJLF, « Le judaïsme, une religion de la distinction : peuple élu, peuple électeur », Akadem, le campus numérique juif, 2012 (vidéo).

[21] Tikkun olam, Wikipedia. The Free Encyclopedia.

[22] Karl Hamaers, Covert Covid Culprits. An Inquest Chronicle, The Barnes Review, 2022, pp.170-177.

[23] Ibid.

[24] OUMMA TV, BHL : « Je suis le représentant de la tribu d’Israël », Agora Vox, June 4, 2012.

[25] Laurent Obertone, La France interdite : La Vérité sur l’immigration, Ring, 2018, p. 372.

[26] Gershom Gerhard Scholem, Sabbatai Tsevi: The Mystical Messiah, 1626–1676, R. J. Zwi Werblowsky (translator), Princeton University Press, 1976.

[27] Gilad Atzmon, “Harvey Weinstein, Sabbatai Zevi and Tikun Olam,” gilad.online, November 1, 2017.

[28] Ibid.

[29] Cited by Youssef Hindi, book cited, p.82.

[30] Mgr Henri Delassus, La Conjuration antichrétienne : Le Temple maçonnique voulant s’élever sur les ruines de l’Église catholique, Éditions Saint-Rémi, 2018, new edition.

[31] Lazar Berman, “5 of Ovadia Yosef’s Most Controversial Quotations,” The Times of Israel, October 9, 2013.

[32] Youssef Hindi, Occident et Islam, book cited, p. 227.

[33] Michael Higger Ph.D., The Jewish Utopia, The Lord Baltimore Press, 1932.

[34] Israel Shamir, Cabala of Power, self-published, 2009, pp. 88-89.

[35] Steve Plocker, “Stalin’s Jews,” Yediot Aharonot, December 26, 2006.

[36] Michael Higger, work cited.