Further to my post yesterday, The Chaos Before The Storm; Lew Rockwell appended this note from an individual named Chris Poate. It reinforces my epiphany of yesterday; the monsters running our planet are beyond criminal, beyond evil: They are truly, demonic.

“Netanyahu, the War Criminal, who won’t allow food, water, or medicine into Gaza, and has fought for 10 months against a cease fire, is now anxious to have all the Palestinian children vaccinated against Polio, which would require a temporary cease fire. This article lays out the details. Apparently there was ONE case of Polio in Gaza that caused a child to have a paralyzed leg (I’m guessing from drinking contaminated water).

Included in the article is RFK Jr. on X letting everyone know that it is, by U.S. Federal dictate, against the law to criticize the Polio vaccine for any reason.

Looks to me like a perfect vehicle for Israel to use to continue the Genocide against the Palestinians. Some independent organization should test the vaccine to see how much mRNA is present. For those who are not aware, mRNA can be designed to target different ethnic/racial groups.

For those that view this vaccination threat as unbelievable, the Genocide that Israel has conducted in Gaza would have been considered an unbelievable occurrence less than a year ago.”