Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Johnson's avatar
Kevin Johnson
1d

Death Panels do indeed have their place, exclusively to deliberate over which government officials will be subject to MAID protocols.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Roy Harkness
edward's avatar
edward
1d

You FITH murdering bastards are being measured for size for Satan suits. If there was ever a group of people I hated worse than the OPP it is these damned fools who want to euthanize by murder, innocent children. My grandmother on my mothers side always told couples pondering having a child that they best be ready to take a child if he/she comes along because it may be the only time God grants that reality. And she was right.

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Capt. Roy Harkness · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture