I quote Yonah E.’s antipenultimate spew, verbatim:

So let’s talk about this viral photo of the “starved Gaza child.”

You saw it. Everyone did. Frail. Thin. Heartbreaking.

And you were told to believe:

“Israel is starving children in Gaza.”

“Look what the Zionists are doing.”

“This is genocide.”

WRONG.

LIES.

PROPAGANDA.

That child? His name is Osama al-Rakab.

He’s not starving.

He’s not malnourished from war.

He has a GENETIC ILLNESS.

And guess who evacuated him from Gaza for life-saving treatment in Italy?

ISRAEL.

Read that again:

👉 ISRAEL saved his life.

👉 Hamas weaponized his suffering.

👉 And YOU—if you shared that photo with blame—became Hamas’ propaganda tool.

COGAT (look it up) coordinated his exit. Gave him safe passage. Put him on a plane. To Italy. For treatment. Not torture. Not famine. Not war crimes.

But the liars had already moved in.

Hamas pushed the image.

The media ran with it.

The activists screamed.

And the mob lit their digital torches.

Because facts don’t matter when you’ve already decided who the villain is.

This is not journalism.

This is psychological warfare.

This is a modern blood libel.

And here’s the sick part:

Every time Israel saves a life, someone somewhere finds a way to twist it into a crime.

Starving child?

Nope—genetic disorder.

Evacuated for treatment?

Nope—blame the Jews anyway.

It’s not just dishonest.

It’s evil.

And to every blue-check coward, every activist, every fake humanitarian using that child to bash Israel, here’s a message:

SHAME. ON. YOU.

You didn’t help Osama.

You didn’t save Osama.

ISRAEL did.

And while you tweet lies, we fly children to hospitals.

So the next time you see a viral sob story blaming Israel, pause your righteous outrage and ask:

“Is this real, or am I just a pawn in Hamas’ PR war?”

Because make no mistake—your compassion has been hijacked.

And we’re done staying silent.

Am Yisrael Chai. [Capt. Roy Harkness: 💩💩💩]

And the truth? It just nuked your narrative.

How could I post this outrageous, disgusting image? Easily enough. In the case of the Nazi Holocaust, our evidence appears to be largely perjured testimony in the Stalinesque (and in complete violation of 2,000 years of jurisprudence) “Nuremberg” show trials, confessions extracted with brutal torture and false promises of clemency... and er... that’s about it... 🤔 In the case of the Israeli Holocaust as I’ve demonstrated? it’s being carried out now for nearly 2 years, the evidence is as near as your cell phone. 😱

Hello Yonah...

“Curiouser and curiouser” said Alice… So I read your angry denunciation, and of Israel’s heart-warming intervention and airlift. (“They lied. Again. And You Fell For It.”

Yonah E is above and to the right…

Then I searched on the Russian search engine, Yandex; it’s still not as compromised as Google, Bing, Brave, or even Duck-duck Go… (yandex.com/search?lr=21…)

Here were the first 5 entries Yonah:

💥 “Under Israel’s total blockade, children, infants struggle to survive– War on Gaza Day 557”

Here’s some of the opening lines, in no way have I altered them:

“Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 17 more Palestinians / At least 1,400 medical personnel have been killed during Israel’s genocidal attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday... Newborn babies in Gaza are at risk of death due to lack of food, medicine and medical supplies caused by the Israeli blockade... even these basic and essential needs cannot be provided due to the Israeli blockade.”

A Palestinian child named Osama Kamal al-Rakab, struggling for survival in the town of Bani Suheila, faces body weakness related to malnutrition in Khan Younis, Gaza on April 14, 2025 ( Hani Alshaer/Anadolu )

💥 “Osama Al-Raqab, 4, lies emaciated in Khan Younis—a stark symbol of crisis under Israel’s genocide”

Here’s some of the subtitles:

“I’m the mother of Osama Al-Raqab. My son is 5 years old. Before the war, he was healthy and doing well ... because of the closure of the crossings, he’s suffering from malnutrition. He was given a shunt, but due to the blockade, there are no available replacements. There are no shunts coming from outside. The blockade has also caused a severe shortage of food for children. My son needs proteins, fats, and other essential nutrients...”

His doctor goes on to add:

“What’s happening to Osama is happening to many children in Gaza; over 600 children under 10 are in the same condition... This is a catastrophe in every sense of the word. What we’re witnessing is the slow, silent targeting of children, if nutrients, fuel, and medical supplies do not enter Gaza immediately.”

Oddly enough, no mention of Israeli intervention and assistance tho’. 🤔

I find myself weeping in hysterical frustration at this video. There’s nothing, NOTHING, Yonah, that I can do, for this poor child and thousands of others like him. 😫

💥 “Hundreds of Israelis protest against man-made starvation and destruction in Gaza”

“‘You can’t win a war at the expense of children’s lives,’ a young woman chanted through a megaphone in central Tel Aviv last night. / The crowd around her—hundreds of Israelis carrying sacks of flour and life-size images of starving children from Gaza—repeated the words with force. / The march, organized by the Jewish-Arab movement Standing Together, was intended to oppose Israel’s role in the starvation and devastation in Gaza. / It took place after alarming reports that, according to the UN, over 1,000 Palestinians had been killed while trying to obtain food since the end of May. / At least 100 Palestinians, including 80 children, have died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on July 22...”

At least 100 Palestinians, including 80 children, have died of malnutrition in the Gaza Strip.

💥 “Five-Year-Old Osama Al-Raqab: A Face of...”

“The case of Osama Al-Raqab is a heartbreaking reminder of the human cost of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. With over 1,100,000 children at risk of malnutrition...”

This one vanishes the instant I click on it though. Odd, that... 🤔

💥 “Updates: At least 32 killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza today - ‘Palestinian child Osama Kamal al-Rakab suffers from malnutrition in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on April 14, 2025.’”

Only one article mentioned his disorder: Cystic Fibrosis. I think 2 mention he died of starvation in what’s left of a Gazan hospital after the IDF bombed the shit out it. None of them mention your heartwarming story of Israeli succor and aid... What I’ve read seems more like “Holodomor V.2.0” – You know, the history of how the Jewish Bolsheviks in the 1930s deliberately starved 10 million Ukranians and Russians to death to force agricultural collectivization? Except in this case looks more like the Palestinians are just being starved to death out of demonic cruelty, never mind “psychopathy”. I imagine the Geneva Conventions might have something to say about this, but.. “Who cares?” Israel can do whatever it damned pleases, and does. With a lot of help from Uncle Sam mind you...

Don’t know where you people would be without him... 🙄

Now obviously if I were going to do a proper rebuttal I’d have to spend several hours if not days on at least on several search engines poring through heavily-censored results to get some sort of picture of what actually happened with this pathetic child... but... you get the picture: I’m inclined to doubt the veracity of your story. Actually more than inclined. 🤨 In fact I rather lean more to the “notion” – after all, I don’t begin to have the qualifications to say “tentative diagnosis” – that this is some sort of neurotic wish-fulfillment fantasy on your part; besides, some might find that insulting and patronizing on my part.

All that said? It’s 9 o’clock in the morning here in Victoria BC on the other side of the planet. First day of 9 days off, my first vacation since July 22, 2022 after the Covid Fraudemic finally ended and I got my old job back. I have to do some meditation to calm down, then off to Canadian Tire to buy dowel, sandpaper, stain and Danish oil so I can finish off Daniel’s flute, then get on with Jacqui’s flute, and Vijay’s cornet… while I do my best to suppress the mental images of what I’ve seen. 😱

All this, to repair one key, on one old flute…🤔

Cheers!

Capt. Roy Harkness

I was gleefully expecting another load of psychotic vituperation from Yonah E. I heard nothing. This morning with his latest I thought to proffer this… At least I think this was it, but there’s so many things like this on Substack lately: 🤔

Couldn’t find him on my contact list, because of course:

They’re all Grima Wormtongue. They’re all a tribe of craven, despicable, cowardly, lickspittle, poison-spewing parasites, whispering in the dark, into the ears of the credulous and ignorant…

When am I going to learn? When am I going to stop posting stuff like this before I write something I’ll bitterly regret?