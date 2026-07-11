“There is no expedient to which a man will not resort to avoid the real labor of thinking.”

— Sir Joshua Reynolds.

“Most people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do.”

— British philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell.

NutBallCop - Sep 13, 2025

In the older towns in New England, there are a lot of old graveyards. There was one right next to our favorite campground on Cape Cod. You could clearly see what this meme describes. We noticed it as kids walking though the graveyard looking at the headstones. Anything pre-WWII, you saw children’s graves next to their parents and other family members frequently. Yeah, that’s something I knew since I was a small kid. That and seeing the iron lung machine in Shriner’s Hospital makes me super-pro vaccination.

Capt. Roy Harkness - 1h

Were you aware that every modern vaccine includes as ingredients:

Mercury - a potent neurotoxin Aluminum - another potent neurotoxin SV-40 (AKA “Simian Cancer Virus 40”) Aborted fetal tissue “Proprietary”, ie, patented ingredients, the components of which you are not entitled to know what they are… because they’re proprietary.

There’s also the wee issue of Big Pharma’s worldwide indemnity for their vaccine products which they’ve had for 40 years now… You take a vaccine, something goes wrong? Tough luck.

NutBallCop - 1h

Fuck off.

STFU.

Capt. Roy Harkness - 4m

Your Covid Lethal Injections up-to-date? Sure hope so.