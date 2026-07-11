You Can Lead them to the Facts...
...But you can’t make them think... 🙄💩
“There is no expedient to which a man will not resort to avoid the real labor of thinking.”
— Sir Joshua Reynolds.
“Most people would sooner die than think; in fact, they do.”
— British philosopher and mathematician Bertrand Russell.
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In the older towns in New England, there are a lot of old graveyards. There was one right next to our favorite campground on Cape Cod. You could clearly see what this meme describes. We noticed it as kids walking though the graveyard looking at the headstones. Anything pre-WWII, you saw children’s graves next to their parents and other family members frequently. Yeah, that’s something I knew since I was a small kid. That and seeing the iron lung machine in Shriner’s Hospital makes me super-pro vaccination.
Were you aware that every modern vaccine includes as ingredients:
Mercury - a potent neurotoxin
Aluminum - another potent neurotoxin
SV-40 (AKA “Simian Cancer Virus 40”)
Aborted fetal tissue
“Proprietary”, ie, patented ingredients, the components of which you are not entitled to know what they are… because they’re proprietary.
There’s also the wee issue of Big Pharma’s worldwide indemnity for their vaccine products which they’ve had for 40 years now… You take a vaccine, something goes wrong? Tough luck.
NutBallCop - 1h
Fuck off.
STFU.
Your Covid Lethal Injections up-to-date? Sure hope so.
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Capt H,
Why not get the fucking cunt NutsackOneBallCuntCop to show his mug and real name.
This post paid for by Big Pharma Inc. expanding the vaccine schedule for 50 years