Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack

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Barry Varkel's avatar
Barry Varkel
9h

Capt H,

Why not get the fucking cunt NutsackOneBallCuntCop to show his mug and real name.

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5 replies by Capt. Roy Harkness and others
Joe B. Lowe's avatar
Joe B. Lowe
9h

This post paid for by Big Pharma Inc. expanding the vaccine schedule for 50 years

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