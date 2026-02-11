Holy Hannah… Learned of this literally 5 minutes ago from my Brother-by-Another-Mother, Barry Varkel in forlorn South Africa. He got his information from Al Jazeera…

I did a quick glance at Brave AI in addition to Al Jazeera’s article; it’s a much tighter synopsis:

Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia — A mass shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School has left 10 people dead, including the suspect, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, involved shootings at both the school and a nearby residence. 💣 Six victims were found dead inside the high school, one died en route to hospital, and two others were found dead at a residence. 💣 The suspect, described in an earlier alert as a female in a dress with brown hair, was found dead at the school with a self-inflicted injury. 💣 Over 25 people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries. Emergency services and medical teams responded swiftly. 💣 Police confirmed that officers arrived at the school within two minutes of the initial call, a response described as “heroic” and likely life-saving by British Columbia’s Premier David Eby. 💣 The shelter-in-place alert was lifted at 5:45 p.m. local time, and authorities have not identified the type of firearm used or the ages of the victims. 💣 The Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, has suspended a planned trip to Germany and expressed being “devastated” by the tragedy, stating the federal government stands with British Columbians. 💣 The community of Tumbler Ridge, a remote town of about 2,400 people in the Rocky Mountains, is reeling. The mayor, Darryl Krakowka, said he “knows every victim” and referred to the town as a “family.” 💣 A Grade 12 student, Darian Quist, described barricading classroom doors with tables for over two hours during the lockdown and staying on the phone with his mother, Shelley Quist, who witnessed RCMP officers approaching the school from her workplace. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are still notifying families and next of kin. The incident is now considered one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

Yes, 10 people, likely 6 at least of them children, have been killed, then as per the script, the shooter killed themselves. Look at the location:

Middle of nowhere. Pretty much anywhere in Canada outside of Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver and you’re literally in the woods. Tumbler Ridge I promise you, is literally in the Back End of Beyond.. 🙄 I’m not sure if I’ve ever heard of it before or not, but Lying Shittypedia says this of it:

Uh-hunh… 🙄

A quick look on Google images produced this; entirely typical of I don’t-know-how-many-itty-bitty-hamlets-in-the-middle-of-nowhere cleared out of the forest that my family drove through on interminable summer vacations, to get somewhere else:

And yet here, in the middle of nowhere, a few hours ago, some crazy woman murdered 10 people. The timing is curious.. As is the fact “the woman” — as yet not identified — was, ah ha! “Transgendered.” 🙄💩 “She” … was actually a “he”… 🤯

Here’s Dan Dicks of “Press for Truth’s” take on it:

Yeah, the “Mental Illness” is part of sure; on the other hand, here is “Canadian Prepper’s” take on it:

“All 2.2 million registered firearms owners have now been disclosed, in a huge data breach. The biggest of its sort. 2.2 million people who own firearms have now been doxed, and that information is now circulating on the Black Market somewhere. Imagine the possibilities, for criminality.”

A most curious confluence of circumstances. The Federal Lieberal’s useless, intrusive, WEF-instigated asinine gun “legislation” (actually a Cabinet Order-in-Council, no legislation necessary) was meeting stiff resistance across the country (except Québec of course, Les Québecois are beyond all mortal aid🙄), and now this. Everything about this screams “False Flag” and “Psy Op”: A tiny isolated community. A school. A deranged shooter who kills himself (no, I will not call this twisted freak “she”). Yeah Marc Lépine did his thing in 1989 at École Polytechnique de Montréal; an urban centre with a population of nearly 3 million, they don’t always get their scam letter-perfect… And wide push-back to our government’s “totalitarian tiptoe”…

Like I said: I understand perfectly 10 people likely 6 at least of them children, have been killed. This is horrible, I mourn, I said a prayer for their souls and for the comfort of their survivors. But that doesn’t change the reality that we are constantly being played by “The Powers that Shouldn’t Be” to within an inch of our lives — and most people will never get it, cannot be made to get it; it’s always “Conspiracy Theory”.

As I’ve said earlier:

“I don’t want to live in a country where the government legislates with Cabinet Orders-in-Council, which can retroactively criminalize previously perfectly acceptable property and in which the only people allowed to have guns are the police and the military… and in which the butthole in charge of this latest travesty, one Gary Anandasangaree has publicly if inadvertently stated it’s stupid and useless… and can’t even pronounce “Ruger” properly…” 🤪🥳🤣😜

My friend Dave said of Mark Carnage — after Justin Castreau’s sordid, disgraceful, ruinous regime — “It’s going to be bad Roy: It’s going to be Venezuela 2.0.”

And I will leave you with Alexandre Solzhenitsyn’s assessment of an earlier, enlightened, progressive regime, not all that dissimilar from the one piloted by Justine Castreau and Mark Carnage:

“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?... The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If...if...We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation.... We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.” ― Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

I reiterate, to drive the point home:

As Jesus Christ the Righteous advised in times such as ours:

“Arm yourselves, flee the cities”

Captain Roy Harkness